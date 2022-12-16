Hennessey’s 1,000-HP Jailbreaker Delivers Fun Challenger Scares to Its New Owners

It is almost 2023, and someone is still doing ‘first reaction’ videos and posting them on the Internet. Sheesh, we thought this trend fizzled out some time ago, like a second before social media became a thing…
We have to confess, we didn’t believe this could be fun, either. But seeing the future owner and presumed driver of a Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Jailbreak trying to grab hold of something like his life depends on it, and his wife in the back trying to not run amuck crying, is still priceless, as that Visa commercial kept saying.
So, with guilty (pleasure) looks on my face, I present you the ‘first reaction’ video for a 1,000-horsepower Jailbreak Challenger. The ruckus is caused by Alex Roys, the owner plus the missus’ host, and Hennessey’s COO. Plus, he even says “this is the first time doing it,” when the lady asks if there is no one else available. Well, possibly in retaliation, she got the thrill ride of her life.
As always, Hennessey practices safe fun, with the Jailbreak taken through its paces at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds. And that means a bundle of shenanigans, even if the owners were right there beside the host when he was torturing the muscle car. But, of course, this is exactly what they were meant to do, including donuts!
As for the technical upgrades, the Jailbreak version comes stock with 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of twist by way of a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, plus lots of customization upgrades. Alas, these people wanted more – and they might not have known what they were getting into. As such, their widebody Challenger now also features Hennessey’s HPE1000 upgrade pack, which slaps 1,000 horsepower and 948 lb-ft (1,285 Nm) on top of the Dodge body. Not bad at all, right?
