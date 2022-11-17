New Hennessey Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition Is All About Surviving in the Wild

The regular Mammoth 1000 TRX is already a great overlander, but it has now become even more versatile thanks to Hennessey launching the new ‘Overland Edition.’
Suitable to both the 1000 and 900 variants of the Mammoth TRX, it brings a rooftop tent mounted on a special rack above the rear bed. It takes a few minutes to set up, providing both shade and shelter, and features an awning, and retractable ladder for easier access.
Two auxiliary fuel tanks, as well as an 8-gallon (30-liter) pressurized water reservoir, were also attached to the rack, thus increasing the range and utility of the tuned super truck. LED perimeter illumination, shovel, and splitting axe are also included, as well as the usual amount of gear that turns the Ram 1500 TRX into the Mammoth 1000 (and 900) TRX.
The icing on the cake lies under the hood, where the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine has been massaged to deliver a neck-snapping 1,012 hp (1,026 ps / 755 kW) at 6,500 rpm, and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm. Changes include the upgraded supercharger, spark plugs, high-flow fuel injectors and filtration system, ECU remap, and several other goodies.
Capable of seating five adults, and boasting a towing capacity of more than three tons (6,614 lbs), the Mammoth sports custom bumpers, additional LED lights, front and rear leveling kit, and upgraded electric steps. It rides on 10-spoke 20-inch wheels, shod in 35-inch off-road tires, and is decorated by the usual ‘Hennessey’ and ‘Mammoth’ badges on the outside. A serial-numbered plaque sits under the hood, and rounds off the makeover.
Professional installation is included, and the truck has a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty. Pricing for the Overland Edition is set at $19,950, and it is available as an option package for the Mammoth 900 and Mammoth 1000.
