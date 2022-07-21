Stock TRX Boldly Drag Races Hennessey Mammoth 1000, Go Ahead and Guess Who Won

We all know how impressive the RAM TRX is. We've all seen the videos of it crushing slower pickup trucks down the quarter-mile (402 meters). We can't wait to see how it stacks up against Ford's new Raptor R. Until then, there's another interesting topic to talk about. As you might know, there's an even more potent TRX on the market that goes by the name of Mammoth.
Hennessey Performance offers multiple variants of their upgraded RAM TRX. Today we won't be talking about the Mammoth 900 or the 6x6 version. Instead, we've got a Mammoth 1000 with a Stage 2 kit. And it's parked right next to a factory-spec TRX. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for a drag race.
In case you aren't familiar with the setup of these two trucks yet, let's do a quick review of the stats. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 on the base truck is capable of delivering 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (884 Nm) of torque. That should be enough to propel it to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds.
But the Mammoth 1000 takes things to the next level. With the upgraded high-flow supercharger and a host of other mods, its stats go up to 1,000 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,317 Nm) of torque. With the 37" Off-Road tires on it might not reach its full acceleration potential, but it should be quite fast anyway, right?
Launching from a dig, they're neck to neck, but it's only a matter of seconds until the Mammoth 1000 starts pulling ahead. By the end of the run, the gap isn't as impressive as one would have thought it would be.
After a failed attempt at a second run, we get to see a restart of the race. The result is pretty similar, and there's only about a truck length in between them by the time they cross the finish line. Technically speaking, a Mammoth 1000 should be capable of running the quarter-mile in about 11.4 seconds.
But this truck is on a no-prep surface, so it's no surprise that it's slower at 13.77 seconds. The stock TRX is just 0.2 seconds behind, and the difference in trap speed is 2.4 mph (3.8 kph). Now, this isn't the most scientifically accurate test in the world, but it's still worth seeing if you want to get an idea about the difference between the two trucks.
