Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition Gets the Mammoth 1000 Pack, Buyer Is Left Angry and Confused

A man decided to buy the 1,000-HP upgrade for his girlfriend’s one-of-875 Ram 1500 TRX. He sent the pickup truck to Hennessey and waited. Things quickly took a wrong turn after they saw the dyno test and went for a drive. He wasn’t satisfied at all and even got angry on camera. Here’s what happened and why both of them misunderstood the graph.
A well-off American man wanted to make his girlfriend extra happy, so he surprised her with an impressive upgrade – the Hennessey Mammoth 1000. The woman’s already special Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition was poised for even more exclusivity. Only 200 Ram pickup trucks can receive this package which adds a couple of extras inside and gives the machine, as the name suggests, 1,000 HP (1,014 PS).
Normally, the Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition comes with the well-known 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 that puts out 702 HP (712 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This much power takes the 7,600 lb pickup truck from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds.
After the upgrade, the Ram 1500 TRX with the Mammoth 1000 pack is capable of over 1,000 HP and 969 lb-ft (1,313 Nm) of torque. Hennessey also offers two years or 24,000 mi (38,620 km) of warranty. In ideal conditions, it should reach 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.
Now that the pickup truck was fully transformed from a one-of-875 to one-of-200, both of them were excited to test it out and see what’s been done to it. Unfortunately, they got to it on the wrong foot. The buyer looked at the dyno test that showed “only 750 HP (760 PS)” and sarcastically wondered, “what happened to the 1,000-HP package.”
The owners of the truck aren’t gearheads, as they admit themselves, so they don’t figure out immediately that the graph shows wheel horsepower (WHP). This could arguably be considered the true horsepower measuring unit since it shows the amount of horsepower that the entire vehicle can put to the ground. In almost all cases, the WHP will be lower than the HP.
The man gets in the driver’s seat first, even though the video's title and thumbnail suggest it’s his girlfriend’s pickup truck. They go for a ride together to test it out. After one pull, the driver says he’s “been in faster” cars. They allegedly did a measurement and got a 0-60 mph time of 4.3 seconds. This could be upsetting, since the $38,500 upgrades they paid for only helped the truck shave off 0.2 seconds. Later, they admit that they managed to run it from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Still, the man gets visibly angry and says he’s mad about the whole thing while his girlfriend sits silently in the passenger seat. He even throws the complimentary hat from Hennessey into the bin.
But after the situation cools off, they go for another ride, and the woman gets to drive the enhanced pickup truck for a couple of miles. The man says he gets what happened and invites Hennessey to “reach out.”
Now watch the video and tell us what you think about this one-of-200 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition with the Mammoth 1000 package.
