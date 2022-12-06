Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Burn Through 190K Washingtons

I willingly drew the Ford Mustang stick for our Celebration Month 22, and what better way to put the spotlight on the Dearborn company’s pony car than by writing about a heavily modified version of the Shelby GT500.
As mentioned in the title, this one came from Hennessey, and it boasts their Venom 1200 bundle of upgrades. This means that it has much more power than the original Bugatti Veyron, and it may cost a fraction of its price, but it is still eye-watering expensive.
The Lone Star State tuner is asking $190,000 to let it go, and for that kind of money, you could get yourself a brand-new Porsche 911 Turbo. However, while the German sports car has 572 horsepower (580 ps / 427 kW), and does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 2.7 seconds, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 with the Venom 1200 package comes with 1,204 hp (1221 ps / 898 kW) at 7,600 rpm, and 902 lb-ft (1,223 Nm) of torque at 5,200 rpm.
To anyone keeping track of the numbers, that is 58% more than the stock model, whose supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is rated at 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm). Hennessey didn’t go into specifics, and by that, we mean the 0 to 60 mph time, but an unmolested Mustang Shelby GT500 will do it in 3 seconds, dealing with the quarter mile in roughly ten seconds in good conditions.
But what did they do to it to obtain that much power out of the engine? Well, they gave it a 3.8-liter supercharger for one, upgraded various components, and replaced others altogether. Mind you, you are looking at ‘only’ 900 hp on 93-octane gas, and for the full 1,200, it needs E85 in the fuel tank.
If you ignore the Hennessey logos, Venom 1200 badges, and serial numbered plaques, then it looks like the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. And that’s always good in our book, because it doesn’t need a crazy body kit in order to stand out, nor oversized wheels either for that matter.
The car is accompanied by a 1-year/12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty, and before shipping it to the client, Hennessey provides the installation of all parts, accompanied by testing in the lab, aka on the dyno, and on the road for up to 500 miles (805 km) in order to make sure that everything functions accordingly.
Before wrapping it up, we will remind you that the Venom 1200 kit for the Mustang Shelby GT500 starts at $59,950, excluding the actual price of the car. Exclusivity is ensured, as the Texan tuner has capped the production to 66 units worldwide. So, are you looking at your next toy for big boys?
