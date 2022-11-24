We Know How Much Hennessey Is Asking for the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition

Last week, Hennessey pulled the wraps off the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition, and now they have one listed for grabs.
Advertised by the Lone Star State tuner on its website here, it costs more than an arm and a leg. As a matter of fact, you are looking at $195,000 to make it yours, and if you’re willing to sign your name on the dotted line, then you will take delivery after December 22.
But what exactly is the Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition? Well, as its name implies, it is a Mammoth 1000 TRX, which, in Hennessey slang, means that you are looking at a heavily modified Ram 1500 TRX. The supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 has been upgraded to produce 1,012 hp (1,026 ps / 755 kW) and 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque, up from the stock model’s 702 hp (712 ps / 524 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).
That pretty much sums up the ‘1000’ part of the build. As for the ‘Mammoth’ one, it comprises the custom bumpers, front and rear leveling kit, trail lights, and upgraded electric steps. The truck is bedecked by the tuner’s usual badging on the outside, joined by a serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay, and rides on 35-inch off-road tires that hug the 20-inch wheels, with a ten-spoke design.
Last but not least, the ‘Overland’ part brings the rooftop tent that is mounted on a special rack above the bed. Setting it up takes a few minutes, Hennessey says, and you will have to climb the retractable ladder to get in and out. Further tapping into its explorer side, it also features an 8-gallon (30-liter) pressurized water reservoir, two auxiliary fuel tanks, LED perimeter illumination, splitting axe, and shovel. So, has the Texan tuner convinced you to pay almost $200K for it?
