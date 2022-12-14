1966 Mustang Fights for Life, Hopes to Impress in Potato-Quality Photos

When it comes to engines, the 1966 Mustang was virtually unchanged from the previous model year, with Ford focusing on rather subtle improvements overall.
The base unit was the same six-cylinder – a 200 (3.3-liter) unit developing 120 horsepower, while the first V8 in the lineup was the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel with 200 horsepower.
Customers interested in a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel could just go for the more powerful versions of the 289. First on the list was the 4-barrel unit with 225 horsepower, while the icing on the cake was the HiPo configuration with 270 horsepower.
The pony that you see here is fighting for a second chance, and at some level, it hopes you’ll be impressed with what’s under the hood and how good everything looks.
Leaving aside the potato-quality images, as the owner has apparently taken photos of pictures displayed on a computer screen, the Mustang still sports the original V8 under the hood. As a C-code Mustang, the car was born with the aforementioned 200-horsepower unit. And the good news is the engine still cranks, so in theory, it could still be brought back to life with the right fixes.
Originally finished in red, the Mustang now looks ready for a respray. And eBay seller hangryal says it totally deserves it, especially because it’s still complete, with almost no sign of rust.
The lack of metal damage is the most surprising tidbit, especially because it’s pretty clear the Mustang has been sitting for a very long time. However, an in-person inspection should help you determine the condition of the pony more accurately, so you know what you have to do if you believe the car is worth a second chance.
Unfortunately, the selling price seems to be a little bit too optimistic, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $6,500.
