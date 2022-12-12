It Sounds Crazy But This Rusty Metal Sitting Next to Other Junk Cars Is a 1964 1/2 Mustang

Just like the “official” 1965 model year, the very first Mustang, known among Ford enthusiasts as the 1964 1/2 release, was offered with a mix of six-cylinder and V8 engines.
However, the straight-six unit offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang was exclusive to this model, with Ford then killing it off and introducing an upgraded version when the 1965 series went live.
The first engine offered on the original Mustang was therefore a 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower developing 105 horsepower, and it was eventually replaced by the 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower.
The V8 lineup included the base 260 (4.3-liter) with 165 horsepower, also discontinued a few months later, and the 4-barrel version of the 289 (4.7-liter) with 210 horsepower – this engine was eventually upgraded to 225 horsepower on the 1965 Mustang.
The same V8 unit was also installed on the Mustang which you can hardly see in these pics. This is because the pony comes in a super-rough shape, most likely after sitting for a very long time under the clear sky.
As a result, don’t be too surprised if this Mustang needs pretty much everything, especially as far as the metal is concerned. Very little information about the car was actually shared by eBay seller lucky6cat, but it looks like the original engine is still around – though we have no clue if it’s still running or not.
Sitting next to other junk cars, this Mustang is without a doubt a super-challenging project that’s closer to rust-bucket condition rather than to a potential restoration candidate.
Unsurprisingly, nobody has entered the race to buy the car, especially as the bidding starts at $2,000. There’s no reserve in place, so if someone is willing to pay at least $2,000 for the car, the Mustang finally gets a new home and possibly a second chance as well.
