1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Left to Rot on Private Property Deserves Better

A 1965 Ford Mustang that looks abandoned in someone’s yard comes with a mix of good and bad news, hoping that someone out there is willing to pay a rather hefty price to take it home.
The engine options in 1965 were slightly different from the 1964 1/2 Mustang, with Ford dropping both the base six-cylinder and the V8.
New this year was the 200 (3.3-liter) straight-six developing 120 horsepower, as well as the 289 (4.7-liter) small-bock rated at 200 horsepower. The 4-barrel sibling that was also offered on the original Mustang was now upgraded to develop 225 horsepower (up from 210 horsepower).
As an A-coded Mustang, this 1965 pony was born with the 4-barrel version under the hood, but unfortunately, the original engine is no longer there. However, eBay seller hbmustangs says another 289, also complete, is still around, and it is included in the sale.
Obviously, the fastback has been going through quite a lot lately, especially as it looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time. The rust has taken its toll in the usual places, including on the floors and in the trunk. Heavy patching is going to be required, and we’re being told that someone started the bodywork a long time ago, though the project was never finished.
At first glance, this Mustang is totally restorable, but as usual, an in-person inspection is totally recommended. However, it looks to check just the right boxes for a potential return to the road, especially given it doesn’t seem to be missing too many big parts (apart from the engine, of course).
Most likely, it’s just a matter of time until this pony gets back on the road, but its first big challenge in this direction is convincing people out there that it’s worth $14,000. Some other offers could also be considered, so reach out to the seller for more information.
