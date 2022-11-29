This 1970 Shelby GT500 Boasts a One-of-a-Kind Specification, Hits Auction Block Next Year

Every Shelby Mustang from every era is a very special car indeed. But some, usually those from early generations, are more special than others. Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee, Florida's Classic Car Auction, is shaping up to be one of the hottest of the 2020s so far. All on the backs of must-see vehicles like this very, very special Mustang.
It's a GT500 Fastback 428 from 1970. Though it lacks the iconic front fascia of earlier Shelby Mustangs, you'll come to find this example has qualities that make this easy to overlook. For one thing, that 335-horsepower 428-cubic inch (7.0-liter) wasn't under the hood of every Mustang. Only 380 of them were built purposefully for the GT500's production run for the 1970 model year.
But besides that, this Shelby sports trinkets like ultra-rare Wimbledon White paint with dark red knitted-vinyl interior combined with goodies like power front disk brakes, a 3.91 Traction-Lok rear axle, and Goodyear Polyglass 15-inch tires. According to the Elite Marti report for this vehicle, it's the only 1970 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 to leave the factory with this specific set of options.
That's right, folks, this machine is one of one on the entire planet. Do you understand now why this is the kind of car we go gaga over? With the up close and personal photos that come along with this car's advertisement, we see how the unique color combination actually makes for something extremely desirable looking. It's pretty subjective whether the wood-accented interior trim pieces are tacky or not, but they are at least period correct.
A well-sorted early-model Shelby Mustang is a timeless collector's item practically worth its weight in precious metals regardless of the specifics of it the options the original owner checked off on a selection sheet. But every so often, the specifics of what's marked on that piece of paper can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars if you play your cards right. That's why we can't wait to see what this beauty will sell for.
