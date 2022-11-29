Harley-Davidson-Based Board Track Racer Is Called Awesome and You Can See Why

Back at the beginning of the 20th century, at a time when vehicles were still in their infancy, people tried all sorts of recipes to put these wonderful new machines through their paces and push their limits. And one way they did that was by racing.
For motorcycles, given how asphalt of some kind or another was rare in the 1910 and 1920, oval circuits with wood plank surfaces were designed, and two-wheelers raced on that. The motorcycles that got to do that came to be known as board track racers, and some of them still survive to this day, changing hands for big bucks from time to time. New ones are also being built.
The board racer you’re looking at now is not of that old type, but a much more recent creation assembled by a Swiss-based motorcycle garage called Erbacher. It has the same style as its siblings from long ago, but it seems so wonderfully put together that it was simply nicknamed Awesome.
The bike was assembled around a Harley-Davidson frame and uses a Harley Knucklehead engine. We’re not provided with any performance specs on that one, but we do know its displacement, in this case 1,584cc, and the fact it breathes out of a Fat Attack exhaust system.
Over the frame and engine some body parts were thrown, starting with the massive fuel tank, the pointy fairing holding the headlight, and the two fenders. These ones sit over custom wheels, a slim 23-inch one at the front and a much smaller, but visibly fatter 16-inch one at the rear.
The Harley-Davidson Awesome is an older Erbacher build, and is shrouded in secrecy, as we do not know who it was made for or where does it spins its wheels at this time. The cost of this incredible build is also not known.
The board racer you’re looking at now is not of that old type, but a much more recent creation assembled by a Swiss-based motorcycle garage called Erbacher. It has the same style as its siblings from long ago, but it seems so wonderfully put together that it was simply nicknamed Awesome.
The bike was assembled around a Harley-Davidson frame and uses a Harley Knucklehead engine. We’re not provided with any performance specs on that one, but we do know its displacement, in this case 1,584cc, and the fact it breathes out of a Fat Attack exhaust system.
Over the frame and engine some body parts were thrown, starting with the massive fuel tank, the pointy fairing holding the headlight, and the two fenders. These ones sit over custom wheels, a slim 23-inch one at the front and a much smaller, but visibly fatter 16-inch one at the rear.
The Harley-Davidson Awesome is an older Erbacher build, and is shrouded in secrecy, as we do not know who it was made for or where does it spins its wheels at this time. The cost of this incredible build is also not known.