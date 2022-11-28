292-Mile RUF RT12 R Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Can Take You Up to 230 MPH

Trying to be unique when it comes to cars can be quite a tricky thing to achieve. Of course, people will have different definitions of what it means to be unique. Owning a Porsche 930 Turbo should be amazing, but there are almost 20,000 cars like that around. A Turbo 964 is much rarer, but there are still over 5,000 of them in the world. Of course, modifying one would make it more special, but would it always preserve the car's value in time?
Tuning your car isn't always the best idea if you plan on reselling it after a while. And that especially applies to high-end vehicles that are rarer and more expensive. Most of the time buyers will be looking for an unmolested example with no modifications and with low mileage.
But fiddling with a stock car's performance figures isn't always going to lead to a decrease in value. We have looked at RUF stories before, and you're probably aware of what these beefed-up Porsches are capable of achieving.
Models such as the RUF BTR and CTR previously set land speed records in the '80s, and they haven't slowed down since. And now, another magnificent piece of their work is headed to the Mecum auction. You might remember this RT12 R from a few months back when it had just 276 miles (444 km) on its odometer.
That number is now up to 292 miles (470 km). It seems that the last time this thing was at an auction, it received a high bid of $1.1 million. So it's likely that in January bidders will have to put in a little more effort than that to get it.
But that's just the kind of effort you have to make if you want to be unique. After all, RUF only built 13 of these cars. And this is one of two with rear-wheel drive! The top speed is quoted at 230 mph (370 kph), and we can only hope that whoever buys this will test to see if that's a bit optimistic or not. Seeing that it was previously on display at the Peterson Museum, it's more likely that will end up in a similar situation soon.
