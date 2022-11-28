292-Mile RUF RT12 R Is What Dreams Are Made Of, Can Take You Up to 230 MPH

Trying to be unique when it comes to cars can be quite a tricky thing to achieve. Of course, people will have different definitions of what it means to be unique. Owning a Porsche 930 Turbo should be amazing, but there are almost 20,000 cars like that around. A Turbo 964 is much rarer, but there are still over 5,000 of them in the world. Of course, modifying one would make it more special, but would it always preserve the car's value in time?

32 photos