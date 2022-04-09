Ultra-Rare RUF Rt12 R Is Up for Grabs, Comes With 730 HP and Rear-Wheel-Drive

RUF is no ordinary Porsche tuner, having worked directly with Porsche in bringing excellence to the very crowded sports car space. RUF does not modify Porsches but builds them from the ground up, based on the body-in-white delivered by Porsche. The German government even lets the company issue its own VINs so, despite the resemblance, these are truly different cars from the Porsches they are based on.
RUF builds its cars in extremely low numbers, adding to their exclusivity. This makes them perfect collectibles, and often change hands for insane amounts of money, close to the $1 million mark. In fact, the second RWD Rt12 R was sold on Bring a Trailer in February for $910,000. This entitles the owner of this example on Mecum to expect even higher attention, and a spirited live auction is surely expected at Mecum’s Indy event from May 13-21.
The seller lists the RUF as a 2015 model, although this might not be accurate. According to our information, RUF produced the Rt12 R between 2011 and 2012 and switched to the 991 base when the new Porsche 911 model was released. The Rt12’s successor bears a different name, being called RUF RTR. Other info on Mecum’s website seems to accurately describe the Rt12 R though, so we keep with this model.
The R version of the Rt12 is the most powerful of the bunch, coming with a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that develops 720 hp (536 kW) and 693 lb-ft of torque (940 Nm). Although most of those who ordered the car opted for the AWD variant, two gentlemen considered it appropriate to have a rear-wheel-drive version and this is one of them. The power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission.
Mecum’s website becomes sketchy, starting with the engine’s rated power that lists the European metric value of 730 HP. And unless something very wrong happened to the car, there’s no way it would need 3.3 seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph). RUF lists a 2.8-second time for the less powerful version of the Rt12, which features a smaller 3.6-liter engine and 552 horsepower.
Characteristic of the RUF Rt12 is the specially developed bodywork which gives it a unique appearance but also increased downforce for more high-speed stability. In addition, RUF replaced the factory active suspension system of the 997 with a static system of their own design. An optional system with hydraulic control which RUF developed together with Öhlins can raise the ride height in situations such as driveway entries.
Compared to the standard Porsche 997 Turbo, the Rt12 exterior is distinguished by the air tunnels on the rear haunches supplying allegedly cooler air for the twin turbochargers than the lower tunnels in the Porsche. Expect a full range of carbon body parts, polycarbonate windows, and other racing paraphernalia. The RUF Rt12 does not compromise on comfort either, remaining an everyday car with comfy seats and extensive equipment.
This car has only 276 miles on the odometer, which speaks volumes about how it was kept. Most probably, it will end up in somebody’s garage, gathering dust, which would be a shame. This sports car deserves a proper revving from time to time and even time spent on a racetrack to keep the rust away.
