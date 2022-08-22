RUF Bergmeister Hillclimb Monster Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, Looks Like a Real Hoot

Monterey Car Week has brought with it several spectacular debuts at The Quail this year, only this time we’re talking about a never-before-seen Porsche. It’s called the Bergmeister and it’s inspired by the legendary Porsche 906, the 909 Bergspyder and the 718 RS 60 Spyder hillclimb cars. This little beast was unveiled alongside the naturally aspirated RUF SCR, the latter making its North American debut.

