RUF Bergmeister Hillclimb Monster Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, Looks Like a Real Hoot

Monterey Car Week has brought with it several spectacular debuts at The Quail this year, only this time we’re talking about a never-before-seen Porsche. It’s called the Bergmeister and it’s inspired by the legendary Porsche 906, the 909 Bergspyder and the 718 RS 60 Spyder hillclimb cars. This little beast was unveiled alongside the naturally aspirated RUF SCR, the latter making its North American debut.
Designed by one Tony Hatter, the RUF Bergmeister features an in-house engineered air-cooled 3.6-liter single-turbocharged flat-six unit, good for 450 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox – this truly is the type of car that merits a manual transmission.
Visual highlights include an all-carbon construction, black Alcantara for the interior, bucket seats, an Alcantara-clad steering wheel and speaking of steering, RUF claims the Bergmeister features extremely precise handling and we’re inclined to believe them. I mean, just look at this thing. It’s clearly not going to handle like an Enclave.
“When we began building our own automobiles in 1974 it was all for the thrill of the drive,” said Alois Ruf, owner of RUF Automobile GmbH. “We are honored to be featured at The Quail and to celebrate the passion for driving with our friends. Bergmeister embodies the most elemental driving experience, while the SCR highlights the latest technology offerings from our team in Pfaffenhausen.”
As for the SCR prototype, it boasts a carbon fiber monocoque and bodywork for maximum strength and minimum weight. Meanwhile, the integrated roll cage and rear space frame add rigidity.
Powering the SCR is a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six unit, producing 510 hp at 8,270 rpm (that’s pretty high), to go with 346 lb-ft (469 Nm) of torque. Power is then routed to the rear wheels courtesy of a six-speed manual. The goal here was to offer the driver an “optimal mechanical feel,” which sounds just about right.
