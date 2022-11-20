Cruise South Beach in This One-of-a-Kind RUF Rt12 Only if You Can Spare $800K

RM Sotheby's car auction rolls into Miami's South Beach on December 10 with over sixty cars currently up for the taking if the price is right.
We have already covered a couple of the cars on the docket here on autoevolution, but we would be remiss if we did not draw attention to one particular car that will hit the stage.
This car is constructed on the wider and modified shell of Porsche’s 997-generation Carrera and is known as an Rt12 built by the renowned tuning house turned automotive German auto manufacturer RUF.
The heart of this 2006 hand-built beast lies under the rear spoiler in the form of a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six pumping out 650 hp (485 kW) through a RUF-built transaxle and limited-slip rear differential to 12.5-inch (31.75 cm) wide tires. The car's agility is managed by RUF's proprietary fully adjustable hydraulic suspension. Massive red 8-piston calipers up front and 4-piston calipers in the rear handle the braking duties inside 18-inch, 5-spoke OZ wheels.
The optional “tall” gearing package and four-wheel drive coupled with carbon fiber bumpers, hood, and rear decklid to reduce weight help the Rt12 reach a top speed of over 224 mph (360.49 kp/h), according to RUF company literature.
Each of the 57 Rt12s made during a five-year span was bespoke in nature, personalized to the specifications of the buyer. This Carrera White over a red leather interior beauty was delivered in 2007 to North Texas, and the portfolio of pictures indicates it has the features one would expect in a RUF automobile.
From bucket seats, black seatbelts, and black carpeting to red Alcantara trim, white-faced gauges, and dual-exit exhaust, it is apparent the original owner had discerning tastes.
The original order sheet from January 2006 reveals that this is the only Rt12 built to these specs, including the all-wheel drive with all of the options added to this unique Rt12 resulting in an MSRP of just under $300,000 (238,094 euros according to the average exchange rate as of 2006).
With current maintenance records dating back to 2007 and just 3,230 miles (5,198 km) on the odometer, Sotheby's expects this Rt12 will command upwards of $800,000 (773,280 euro).
With current maintenance records dating back to 2007 and just 3,230 miles (5,198 km) on the odometer, Sotheby's expects this Rt12 will command upwards of $800,000 (773,280 euro).
