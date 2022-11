Three-Day "Gone Farmin' Fall Premier" Auction Event Achieves 94% Sale-Through Rate

HP

One famous UDLX tractor, which was among the leading units sold, is the 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX from Lot F35 that cashed in $210,000. Also, a "one-of-a-kind" International Harvester HT 340 Turbine from Lot F60 was sold for $154,350. What made this second-highest seller unique was that it featured a turbine jet engine built from International Harvester’s HT-340 original blueprints.On the third spot, raking in $115,500, was an Aultman-Taylor 30-60 from Lot F34. Next, an "extensively restored" 1929 Minneapolis 17-30 Type B (Lot F30) managed to pull in $89,250, while a 1964 Kenworth K825 (Lot K22) with a Cummins Big II engine was sold with a price tag of $88,000.Moving on to the almost 700 Road Art items and relics, the top bid went to a John Deere Farm Implements Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M33), for no less than $17,700. Furthermore, an Old Abe Case Tractor Eagle Statue (Lot M104) was sold for $16,520, and a Case Double-Sided Porcelain Neon Sign (Lot M108) went for $13,570.Now, for the top 10 tractors and vintage trucks sold at the auction 1. 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX (Lot F35) at $210,0002. International Harvester HT 340 Turbine (Lot F60) at $154,3503. Aultman-Taylor 30-60 (Lot F34) at $115,5004. 1929 Minneapolis 17-30 Type B (Lot F30) at $89,2505. 1964 Kenworth K825 (Lot K22) at $88,0006. 1937 John Deere 62 (Lot F41) at $84,0007. 1974 International 1468 (Lot S48) at $75,6008. 1976 John Deere 6030 (Lot S56) at $63,0009. 1976 International 1066 (Lot F72) at $59,85010. 1970 John Deere 2020 Gas Orchard (Lot F44) at $57,750Here are the top 10 Road Art sales 1. John Deere Farm Implements Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M33) at $17,7002. Old Abe Case Tractor Eagle Statue (Lot M104) at $16,5203. Case Double-Sided Porcelain Neon Sign (Lot M108) at $13,5704. Ford Tractors Implements Single-Sided Tin Neon Sign (Lot M61) at $10,0305. John Deere Single-Sided Embossed Light-Up Sign (Lot M75) at $9,4406. John Deere Quality Farm Equipment Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M28) at $7,0807. 1925 John Deere 1.5Hit and Miss Engine with Water Pump (Lot M35) at $6,4908. Funk’s Hybrid Single-Sided Tin Neon Sign (Lot M39) at $5,9009. Martin Motel Double-Sided Porcelain Bullnose Sign (Lot M54) at $5,90010. Case Dealer Single-Sided Light-Up Sign (Lot M126) at $5,605All in all, not a bad day for the Mecum Auctions "2022 Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier" event, that achieved a 94% sell-through rate.