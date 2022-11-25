Three-Day "Gone Farmin' Fall Premier" Auction Event Achieves 94% Sale-Through Rate

The "2022 Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier" auction manages to cash in $6.5 million in just three days. The Mecum Auctions event took place between November 17-19 at Bend XPO in East Moline, Illinois, and on the auction block, it had 1,302 lots of tractors, vintage trucks, Road Art, and relics.
One famous UDLX tractor, which was among the leading units sold, is the 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX from Lot F35 that cashed in $210,000. Also, a "one-of-a-kind" International Harvester HT 340 Turbine from Lot F60 was sold for $154,350. What made this second-highest seller unique was that it featured a turbine jet engine built from International Harvester’s HT-340 original blueprints.
On the third spot, raking in $115,500, was an Aultman-Taylor 30-60 from Lot F34. Next, an "extensively restored" 1929 Minneapolis 17-30 Type B (Lot F30) managed to pull in $89,250, while a 1964 Kenworth K825 (Lot K22) with a Cummins Big II engine was sold with a price tag of $88,000.
Moving on to the almost 700 Road Art items and relics, the top bid went to a John Deere Farm Implements Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M33), for no less than $17,700. Furthermore, an Old Abe Case Tractor Eagle Statue (Lot M104) was sold for $16,520, and a Case Double-Sided Porcelain Neon Sign (Lot M108) went for $13,570.
Now, for the top 10 tractors and vintage trucks sold at the auction:
1. 1938 Minneapolis-Moline UDLX (Lot F35) at $210,000
2. International Harvester HT 340 Turbine (Lot F60) at $154,350
3. Aultman-Taylor 30-60 (Lot F34) at $115,500
4. 1929 Minneapolis 17-30 Type B (Lot F30) at $89,250
5. 1964 Kenworth K825 (Lot K22) at $88,000
6. 1937 John Deere 62 (Lot F41) at $84,000
7. 1974 International 1468 (Lot S48) at $75,600
8. 1976 John Deere 6030 (Lot S56) at $63,000
9. 1976 International 1066 (Lot F72) at $59,850
10. 1970 John Deere 2020 Gas Orchard (Lot F44) at $57,750
Here are the top 10 Road Art sales:
1. John Deere Farm Implements Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M33) at $17,700
2. Old Abe Case Tractor Eagle Statue (Lot M104) at $16,520
3. Case Double-Sided Porcelain Neon Sign (Lot M108) at $13,570
4. Ford Tractors Implements Single-Sided Tin Neon Sign (Lot M61) at $10,030
5. John Deere Single-Sided Embossed Light-Up Sign (Lot M75) at $9,440
6. John Deere Quality Farm Equipment Single-Sided Porcelain Sign (Lot M28) at $7,080
7. 1925 John Deere 1.5 HP Hit and Miss Engine with Water Pump (Lot M35) at $6,490
8. Funk’s Hybrid Single-Sided Tin Neon Sign (Lot M39) at $5,900
9. Martin Motel Double-Sided Porcelain Bullnose Sign (Lot M54) at $5,900
10. Case Dealer Single-Sided Light-Up Sign (Lot M126) at $5,605
All in all, not a bad day for the Mecum Auctions "2022 Gone Farmin’ Fall Premier" event, that achieved a 94% sell-through rate.
