Clark Gable's 1952 Jaguar XK120 Is Gone With the Wind for $311,111

Hollywood actor Clark Gable was a big fan of the Jaguar XK120 and owned more than one model. And this classy gold roadster put on quite a show at an auction, and it was gone with the wind for $311,111.
Clark Gable really loved the Jaguar XK120 and insisted he'd be the one who received the very first XK120 that arrived on the West Coast. He also reportedly claimed that he wanted the car “like a child wants candy.” And he ended up buying not just one, but four of them.
And one of them was offered up for auction on November 17. The gorgeous roadster, finished in Barris Gold with red leather interior, was a 1952 model with the chassis number 672623. In 2010, it was found in storage and refurbished. It was sold in 2020, for $276,000.
Two years later, it sold above that price, putting on quite a show. The vehicle only needed an hour to reach $100,000 from one single bid. Up until the last half hour, the gorgeous roadster had $130,000 from five bids.
The real battle seemed to begin in the last five minutes, going from $136k to $311,111, which was the final offer after an intense battle of 73 bids. Up until the end, the listing had gathered 30,658 views, with 2,250 watchers.
With close to 200 comments before the fierce bidding started, the seller, RP Exotics, also jumped in to confirm that this gold roadster did, in fact, belong to Clark Gable. "We have provided the documentation that we can for this Jaguar." The seller added that "it was authenticated by Barris Customs and advertised as such by Hyman LTD, previous owners, and of course, the ABC video."
The vehicle was also present at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the 2019 Greenwich Concours, as well as the 2019 and 2020 Amelia Island Concours.
When addressing the commenters' concern about its authenticity, the seller added, "To think that after all of the above verified and approved this car, BAT commenters are going to catch it as a fraud, seems to be a bit silly."
It looks like the lucky winner truly believed in it and managed to score himself a gorgeous, classy roadster with quite a Hollywood history right before Christmas.
