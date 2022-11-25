Volkswagen Gol Last Edition Bids Farewell to the Father of VW Fox After 42 Years

The Volkswagen Gol was the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for several years. It is ironic that it decided to end its career precisely during FIFA’s World Cup. While you may think that you could not care less about a car you have never bought, the Gol is the father of the Fox, an affordable sedan (and station wagon) sold in the U.S. and Canada from 1987 until 1993. Just watch “Batman Returns,” and you’ll see plenty of them being destroyed in Gotham City. In fiction or reality, your life may have been connected to it somehow.

