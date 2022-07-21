This Is How Volkswagen Almost Made the T1.5 Bus Survive Beyond 2014

The ID. Buzz is not the Volkswagen Bus, but it pays the pioneer a fitting tribute. What most people do not know is that the T1.5 Bus almost made it until the present day. It only failed to do so because Volkswagen could not make it comply with Brazilian safety regulations that entered into force in 2014. It even had two modern exterior design options if things went well, as Luiz Alberto Veiga kindly shared with his Instagram followers.

6 photos