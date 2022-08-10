Restored 1953 Jaguar XK120 Is a Time-Warp Collectible in Exquisite Spec

Not only is the XK120 a jaw-droppingly gorgeous automobile, but from a Top Trumps viewpoint, it was a breakthrough for the industry and our inner child. The first series-production vehicle to hit the magical 120-mph mark (193 kilometers per hour), the first post-war sports car from Jaguar, and limited production numbers ensure this model’s collectivity.
The first 242 examples of a little over 12,000 produced were bodied in aluminum. Chassis number 674336 is a 1953 model, which means that it’s finished in pressed steel. The switch to mass-production techniques took place in May 1950, a switch that incurred a rather ignorable weight gain.
Offered by Hertfordshire-based Hilton & Moss in tip-top condition, this XK120 began its life in left-hand drive. Originally finished in Pastel Blue, it was originally delivered to a U.S. customer. Subsequently shipped back home to the United Kingdom, the car was restored for tremendously huge money. As part of the restoration, it’s been converted to right-hand drive.
The no-expense-spared makeover further includes a silver metallic repaint and some tasteful engine and transmission upgrades. The 3.4-liter sixer was bored out for more oomph in every gear. The Moss Gear Co. four-speed manual with no synchromesh for the first gear was yanked out in favor of a five-speed affair, which is far more desirable for grand touring purposes.
Instead of drum brakes on every corner, disc brakes have been fitted for extra peace of mind. The Leaping Cat had proven the superiority of disc brakes with the C-Type, a thoroughbred racer that was derived from the XK120. Speaking of which, did you know the C-Type’s official moniker is XK120-C?
“We have the pleasure of offering some incredibly special vehicles for new owners to enjoy,” said founder Peter Hilton. "However, bringing one of the most storied sports cars in history – a true forefather of modern motoring performance – to our sales showroom is a true honor. The Jaguar XK120 is where the British marque’s modern motorsport story truly began, and it redefined the performance and enjoyment that motor vehicles could offer on the road. We’re excited to see the reaction of a discerning Jaguar-lover looking for their perfect driving companion when they take it home!”
This amazing machine is listed by Hilton & Moss at £117k ($141,150).
