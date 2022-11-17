Clark Gable-Owned Jaguar XK120 Roadster Is a Classy, Gold-Painted Beauty, Now Up for Grabs

The Jaguar XK120 was the fastest production car of its time, with an elegant design. It’s no wonder Hollywood heartthrob Clark Gable owned more than one model of this gorgeous roadster and now one of them could be yours.
Hollywood icon Clark Gable was a declared fan of the luxurious and elegant Jaguar XK120. When the Jaguar XK120 was unveiled to the public in 1948, Gable was completely smitten with it and insisted he'd be the one who owns the very first XK120 that arrived on the West Coast, adding that he wants the car “like a child wants candy.”
His car, chassis number 670003, was one of the first customer cars to leave the Holbrook Lane production line in June 1949. But we're not going to talk about that one, because the actor owned not one, but four XK120.
The gorgeous roadster that’s currently up for auction is a 1952 model, chassis number 672623, and was found in storage in 2010, refurbished, and sold in 2020 for $276,000.
A little bit over two years later, the car is now up for auction again and not much has changed. It still shows 18k miles (a little bit under 29,000 km) on the clock, as it did when the current owner purchased it, and looks to be in impeccable condition.
The roadster has a Barris Gold exterior, although it left the factory in Battleship Grey. The vehicle underwent some modifications in the 1950s. The mods list included a new gold exterior and was also refinished during its latest upgrades. It features a red leather interior, color-matching wool carpets, rear wheel spats, Barris Kustom badges, a Carson hardtop, plus chrome bumperettes. It's fitted with gold-finished 16-inch wheels with Jaguar-branded caps, wrapped in Dunlop Road Speed RS5 tires.
It's powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six, mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. It's offered with a Jaguar Heritage Trust Certificate, a Barris Kustoms Certificate of Authenticity, a tool roll, and fitted luggage.
The 120 in the model's name refers to the roadster's top speed, 120 mph (193 kph), which is even faster with the windscreen removed.
Back in March 1950, Gable himself wrote a feature in the Road & Track magazine, where he revealed his attempt to test the top speed of the automobile, saying he managed to get 124 mph (200 kph) from his stock and unmodified roadster.
The gorgeous model has just hit Bring a Trailer on Thursday, November 17, with no reserve and the bid will end on Friday, November 25.
