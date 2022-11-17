1958 Chevrolet Impala Sees Daylight After Decades in Storage, Bad News Under the Hood

Chevrolet's popular flagship for many decades, the Impala debuted in 1958 as a top-of-the-line tri version of the Bel Air two-door hardtops and convertibles. The company produced no fewer than 10 generations until the nameplate was discontinued in 2020 but the early Impalas remain the most sought-after on the classic car market.
The SS versions usually get more attention than the rest, particularly the examples fitted with high-power big-block engines. But it's not just the extra oomph that makes them desirable. Some of them are significantly rarer than the regular Impala, which sold in massive numbers back in the day.
The 1958 Impala is also particularly important to collectors nowadays. It wasn't available with an "SS" badge but this specific version stands out for quite a few reasons. For starters, it's a one-year gem. Introduced during GM's 50th anniversary year, the Impala got a big redesign in 1959.
It also sports a unique roofline that Chevrolet did not replicate on the Impalas that followed. Highlights include the reverse slant of the C-pillar and the extremely curved rear window. Of course, only the hardtops have these features. The rear fin design is also unique to this model year and it's decidedly more stylish than the 1959 Impala.
Finally, the 1958 full-size is quite rare. Okay, it's not extremely scarce since Chevrolet built almost 181,500 units that year, but we're talking about a nameplate that moved more than a million examples per year in the 1960s. And given that many 1958 Impalas are currently rotting away in junkyards and barns, original survivors are hard to come by. They're quite expensive too.
And that's why Impala enthusiasts are trying to save as many of them as possible. YouTube's "IowaClassicCars" is one of those guys. Already the proud owner of several 1959 models, he just added the first 1958 hardtop to his collection by saving it from an old garage.
The two-door is obviously in rough shape. Having been taken off the road for decades now, it has a few rust holes, it's missing much of the chrome, and the interior is also incomplete. The Impala is also missing its engine and transmission, while the front clip is not the original one, having been sourced from an entry-level Biscayne.
But this hardtop used to be a stunning rig. Finished in black with a white roof on the outside, it left the factory with a tri-tone interior combining black, gray, and turquoise elements and upholstery. A desirable combination that you won't see very often today.
But is this rusty Impala worth restoring? Well, the process might be too expensive, relative to the car's value as a Concours-ready classic, but it depends on whether the owner wants a cool rig for himself or an old-timer to make money on. I have a feeling it will end up as a parts car, but that's still better than being sent to the junkyard and crushed.
Yes, it's a rough classic that many people wouldn't care about, but to me, it's yet another cool 1958 Impala saved. So cheers to that!
The 1958 Impala is also particularly important to collectors nowadays. It wasn't available with an "SS" badge but this specific version stands out for quite a few reasons. For starters, it's a one-year gem. Introduced during GM's 50th anniversary year, the Impala got a big redesign in 1959.
It also sports a unique roofline that Chevrolet did not replicate on the Impalas that followed. Highlights include the reverse slant of the C-pillar and the extremely curved rear window. Of course, only the hardtops have these features. The rear fin design is also unique to this model year and it's decidedly more stylish than the 1959 Impala.
Finally, the 1958 full-size is quite rare. Okay, it's not extremely scarce since Chevrolet built almost 181,500 units that year, but we're talking about a nameplate that moved more than a million examples per year in the 1960s. And given that many 1958 Impalas are currently rotting away in junkyards and barns, original survivors are hard to come by. They're quite expensive too.
And that's why Impala enthusiasts are trying to save as many of them as possible. YouTube's "IowaClassicCars" is one of those guys. Already the proud owner of several 1959 models, he just added the first 1958 hardtop to his collection by saving it from an old garage.
The two-door is obviously in rough shape. Having been taken off the road for decades now, it has a few rust holes, it's missing much of the chrome, and the interior is also incomplete. The Impala is also missing its engine and transmission, while the front clip is not the original one, having been sourced from an entry-level Biscayne.
But this hardtop used to be a stunning rig. Finished in black with a white roof on the outside, it left the factory with a tri-tone interior combining black, gray, and turquoise elements and upholstery. A desirable combination that you won't see very often today.
But is this rusty Impala worth restoring? Well, the process might be too expensive, relative to the car's value as a Concours-ready classic, but it depends on whether the owner wants a cool rig for himself or an old-timer to make money on. I have a feeling it will end up as a parts car, but that's still better than being sent to the junkyard and crushed.
Yes, it's a rough classic that many people wouldn't care about, but to me, it's yet another cool 1958 Impala saved. So cheers to that!