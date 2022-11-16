Restored or Not? Mysterious 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Too Good to Be True

1958 was a turning point for Chevrolet’s Bel Air. It was the year when the GM brand decided to take the wraps off the Impala, the model that was presented two years before and whose main goal was to put Chevrolet back on the map.
Launched as the top configuration of the Bel Air, the Impala rapidly became a hit, eventually being promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later.
The Bel Air, therefore, became a second-class citizen of Chevy’s lineup, though it continued to be a compelling model, especially in the States.
The 1958 example that has recently made its way to Craigslist is a very intriguing find, not only thanks to its impressive condition but also because it’s not clear if the car has ever been restored or not.
Parked in a garage for many years, this Bel Air looks better than 99 percent of the 1958 models we’ve seen lately, and partially to thank for the whole thing is a professional repaint that was made many years ago. On the other hand, very little information has been shared on any other restoration work this Bel Air might have been the subject of.
Still complete, this Bel Air was born with a 283 (4.7-liter) 4-barrel engine, and it still starts, runs, and drives properly. The transmission, however, needs repairs.
At first glance, this Bel Air might be a survivor in all regards, especially as it seems to exhibit some rust on the floor. This could be an indication no metalwork has been performed, so the Bel Air has never been involved in a full restoration.
Without a doubt, it deserves a thorough verification, especially as it could be a very rare piece of automotive history. The owner says on Craigslist that anyone willing to pay $19,500 can take this Bel Air home.
