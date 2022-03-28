1958 Chevrolet Impala Stored for 44 Years Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Introduced in 1958 as a top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, the Chevrolet Impala soldiered on for a whopping 27 years. First discontinued in 1985, it returned briefly from 1994 to 1996 and then again from 2000 to 2020. Come 2022, and the Impala is no longer around, but it lives on as Chevrolet's most iconic nameplate.
Naturally, the early Impalas are now full-fledged collectibles that can cost more than $100,000 depending on condition, trim, and drivetrain specs. First-year SS models, introduced in 1961, are highly sought-after, but so is the 1958 version. While Chevy wasn't offering an SS version at the time, the 1958 Impala had plenty of power to kick around. More importantly, it was a one-year wonder.
1958 was a transitional year for Chevrolet. With the Tri-Five somewhat dated after three years on the market, Chevrolet needed something fresh to keep customers in dealerships. The redesigned third-gen Bel Air arrived longer, lower, and heavier than its predecessor, but the really big news was the all-new Impala.
A halo trim restricted to the two-door hardtop and convertible models, the first-gen Impala spent just one year in showrooms. Because GM overhauled its entire lineup of full-size vehicles for 1959 when it also debuted the then-innovative X-frame chassis.
The 1958 Impala was a huge success. With some 181,400 examples sold that year (15% of Chevrolet production), it helped the company regain the number-one sales spot in the U.S. Come 2022, and notably fewer 1958 Impalas have survived, so it's far from surprising that well-maintained models go for more than $50,000.
Examples in Fair condition are far from cheap either, as they're usually valued at more than $25,000. This "barn find" is proof that 1958 Impala prices keep getting higher. Kept in storage since 1978, this dusty hardtop comes with next to no information and just a few low-res photos, yet the seller wants $25,000 for it.
Is it worth it? Well, it's difficult to tell with nothing to run by beyond "perfect restoration car with virtually no rust," but it might just be a hard-to-find survivor. While the seller doesn't even provide mileage information, the inspection sticker on the windshield does confirm that the Impala hasn't been driven since 1978.
Now I'm not saying that 44 years of storage can't be bad for a classic, but it looks like this Impala was simply retired in a garage. And while it's covered in a thick layer of dust, the photo showing the front end reveals a car that's actually in good condition.
The engine also appears to be complete beyond the air filter, and it looks a lot like the 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) W-series V8 that Chevrolet introduced in 1958. It was the Impala's biggest engine at the time and delivered 250 horsepower with a single four-barrel carburetor and 280 horses with three two-barrel carbs.
Could it be the car's numbers-matching V8? Does it still turn? Does it still have a complete interior? Yup, it's that kind of ad that raises more questions than it answers. But this Impala could also be one of those all-original survivors that you don't find very often.
But only a long talk with the seller will solve this mystery, which is why you should know that this Impala is currently available via Barn Find Classifieds. It's located in Graham, Texas, and comes with a clean title.
