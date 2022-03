1955 Chevrolet Handyman Looks Like a Mini School Bus, Hides Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

Built in just 8,530 units, the 1955 Nomad can easily fetch $100,000 when in excellent condition. But if you can get past the upscale interior and the extra chrome, the Handyman can be just as cool. Especially if it's a restomod packing a big-block V8, like this yellow beauty here.Okay, it may actually look like a shrunken school bus , but hey, I like yellow and I'm nuts about 1950s station wagons. I love it!That perfect-looking body is the result of a frame-off restoration that saw the shell being refinished in Chevrolet Millenium Yellow. The Handyman also got redone chrome bumpers and trim, "Fuel Injection" badges, and brand-new glass. The wagon ow rides on five-spoke, 15-inch Foose Design Legend wheels wrapped in Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires.While the exterior looks Concours-ready, the interior has been partially stripped and the door panels are gone. The factory seats have also been replaced with more modern units, while add-ons include a Hurst shifter, a Vintage Air climate control system, and a dash-mounted clock. Classic Instrument gauges with a 140-mph (225-kph) speedo and a wood-rimmed steering wheel with a tilting column round off the cabin.But what really sets this Handyman apart from other Tri-Fives is the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter), big-block V8. The mill features an Edelbrock air cleaner, Edelbrock fuel injection and ignition, an aluminum radiator, and a tubbed firewall. There's no word on output and torque, but it's safe to assume this Handyman is significantly more powerful than any factory-stock Tri-Five. I'm betting on at least 500 horsepower.The V8 mates to a B&M TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox and a Ford nine-inch rear end, while stopping power comes from modern discs at all four corners. The wagon also boasts power steering and a modified suspension.A project that needs a few finishing touches, this beefed-up grocery getter is currently under the hammer on Bring a Trailer . Bidding is at only $1,955 with seven days to go. Would you take it to the drag strip?