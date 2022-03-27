1955 Chevrolet Handyman Looks Like a Mini School Bus, Hides Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

Introduced in 1955, the Chevrolet Tri-Five lineup spawned an impressive number of iterations. No fewer than 17 different models were offered that year, including 150, 210, and Bel Air trims. The Nomad wagon is arguably the rarest, but Chevrolet also built two-door wagons with 150 and 210 badges. It's called the Handyman and it's notably more affordable than the Nomad come 2022.
Built in just 8,530 units, the 1955 Nomad can easily fetch $100,000 when in excellent condition. But if you can get past the upscale interior and the extra chrome, the Handyman can be just as cool. Especially if it's a restomod packing a big-block V8, like this yellow beauty here.
Okay, it may actually look like a shrunken school bus, but hey, I like yellow and I'm nuts about 1950s station wagons. I love it!
That perfect-looking body is the result of a frame-off restoration that saw the shell being refinished in Chevrolet Millenium Yellow. The Handyman also got redone chrome bumpers and trim, "Fuel Injection" badges, and brand-new glass. The wagon ow rides on five-spoke, 15-inch Foose Design Legend wheels wrapped in Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires.
While the exterior looks Concours-ready, the interior has been partially stripped and the door panels are gone. The factory seats have also been replaced with more modern units, while add-ons include a Hurst shifter, a Vintage Air climate control system, and a dash-mounted clock. Classic Instrument gauges with a 140-mph (225-kph) speedo and a wood-rimmed steering wheel with a tilting column round off the cabin.
But what really sets this Handyman apart from other Tri-Fives is the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter), big-block V8. The mill features an Edelbrock air cleaner, Edelbrock fuel injection and ignition, an aluminum radiator, and a tubbed firewall. There's no word on output and torque, but it's safe to assume this Handyman is significantly more powerful than any factory-stock Tri-Five. I'm betting on at least 500 horsepower.
The V8 mates to a B&M TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox and a Ford nine-inch rear end, while stopping power comes from modern discs at all four corners. The wagon also boasts power steering and a modified suspension.
A project that needs a few finishing touches, this beefed-up grocery getter is currently under the hammer on Bring a Trailer. Bidding is at only $1,955 with seven days to go. Would you take it to the drag strip?
