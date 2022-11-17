1957 Dodge W200 Power Giant Is One Sweet Rig

One of 202 examples for the 1957 model year, this Power Giant was acquired by the seller in 1971. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a selection of spare components, the high-riding truck is rocking a Chrysler engine.
Essentially a raised-block version of the B, the RB was originally available in displacements of 383 to 440 cubic inches. This W200 is equipped with an RB from 1972, overbored to 496 cubic inches by Automotive Machine & Performance in Kansas. The 8.1-liter colossus cranks out 425 horsepower as per the owner, who claims that his one-off truck is steady at 100 mph (160 kph) and stable when you hit the brakes.
A forged crankshaft is joined by Moroso polished valve covers, Milodon oil and water pumps, Borla mufflers for the custom exhaust system, MSD ignition, Sanderson headers, a Holley carburetor and fuel pump, an intake manifold from Edelbrock, hydraulic lifters, and billet pulleys. The list of goodies further includes a 140-amp alternator plus a three-row radiator.
The rear or all four wheels are driven by said engine with the help of a Spicer 3053 manual transmission in conjunction with a Rockwell T-223 transfer case. Superwinch front hubs for the Dana 60 front axle, a Dana 70 out back, and a Ramsey PTO winch powered by the transfer case are featured. Titled as an antique, the W200 Power Giant is offered with service records, modification process photos, as well as a Kansas title.
Stepping inside, the VDO odometer reads 2,084.2 miles (3,354.2 kilometers) even though approximately 20,000 miles (32,187 kilometers) were added under current ownership. The actual mileage isn’t known.
Finished in Plymouth Prowler-like Flame Orange, this no-nonsense rig is fitted with a LeCarra steering wheel mounted on an Ididit column, Corbeau bucket seats upholstered in black cloth, Vintage Air climate control, a Lokar emergency brake lever, and touchscreen infotainment.
Pictured on 37-inch tires mounted on 17-inch wheels, the W200 Power Giant is currently going for $24,250 after eight bids on Bring a Trailer. The online auction is scheduled to end today, November 17th, at 9:00 pm.
