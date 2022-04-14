The Jaguar XK European Restomod Blends Old-School Design With Modern Technology

Not to be confused with the XK grand tourers offered from 1996 to 2014, the original XK was a series of cars that made Jaguar a household name. Their story begins in ‘48 with the alloy-bodied XK120. The roomier and comfier XK140 followed in ‘54, only to be replaced by the XK150 in ‘57.
Extremely desirable in any condition, the XK has been revived by Thornley Kelham as a restomod that needs more than 5,000 hours of labor from start to finish. Founded by Simon Thornley and Wayne Kelham, the British company is asking at least £550,000 (make that $712,250) for this fellow.
XK European is the name of the stunningly gorgeous fixed-head coupe in the photo gallery, which is currently a rendering. Be that as it may, the peeps at Thornley Kelham highlight that the first commission has been secured.
“The XK European is, to our eyes, the most beautiful car yet in the restomod sector,” declared Simon Thornley. “We have developed a team perfectly placed to design and engineer a car that reimagines automotive icons authentically, in intricate detail and with a fastidious attention to quality.” The rendering holds promise. Given the Lancia Aurelia B20GT Outlaw they revealed some time ago, these gentlemen will certainly deliver.
Penned by former McLaren designer Paul Howse, the British feline sports lightweight alloy body panels. The lowered roofline echoes the E-Type Lightweight, and the tail sweeps up to create a teardrop-inspired form. Much of the original brightwork was removed to clean up the appearance.
On the inside, customers are treated to a body-color aluminum dashboard rather than a slab of walnut. Leather upholstery of the highest quality, a lowered seating position, storage pockets on the doors, and electric windows are featured, along with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and a gear knob stamped with the reverse symbol and five forward ratios.
A serious upgrade over the original four-speed manual, the fiver is connected to a straight-six engine with a displacement of 3.8 liters. Instead of carburetors, this lump is rocking direct injection to produce either 300 or 340 horsepower depending on specification. A bespoke camshaft, rebored cylinders, modern suspension componentry that includes double wishbones for the front axle, and four-piston disc brakes sum up this amazing coupe.
