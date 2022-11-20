Highly Sought-After 1962 Lamborghini 1R Tractor Is Dirt Cheap, Could Be Yours

Lamborghini’s mechanical skills led him to build one of the top Italian luxury sport car brands in the world, but he only got into cars after manufacturing tractors for many years.
Lamborghini Trattori, which he founded in 1948, went on to become a key player in agricultural equipment manufacturing during Italy’s economic boom after WWII. The company is still alive and kicking, as is this 1962 Lamborghini 1R tractor we’re checking out today.
This classic piece of agricultural history features an original chassis and bodywork, although time has left its mark on it with some heavy patina. Although the tractor is in “good working order” and has recently gone through an overhaul and servicing, it’s worth noting that the mechanical brakes aren’t currently working.
Powered by a 1.5-liter twin-cylinder diesel engine with around 26 horsepower, it features a Bosch mechanical fuel injection, a 3-speed transmission, and a top speed of approximately 13 mph (21 km/h). Additionally, the chassis, gearbox, and axle casings all seem to be in pretty good shape, according to the listing.
The tin work on the body is overall complete and straight, besides the many paint blemishes, which are to be expected. Aside from that, there’s some rust in the lower portion of the wings.
All the tires and inner tubes are new, as are the oils, filters, and some of the pipe work. The tractor can also boast about its new headlamps and trailer-style tail lamps. However, one of the things needing attention is the instrumentation, most of which is worn out and illegible at this point.
The tractor is currently located in Italy, so shipping costs will probably be more than the tractor itself. Speaking of costs, this 1962 Lamborghini 1R is a bargain priced at just €1,000, which amounts to roughly $1,040. It’s currently listed on Car And Classic, with around 3 days to go and a single, solitary bid.
This classic piece of agricultural history features an original chassis and bodywork, although time has left its mark on it with some heavy patina. Although the tractor is in “good working order” and has recently gone through an overhaul and servicing, it’s worth noting that the mechanical brakes aren’t currently working.
Powered by a 1.5-liter twin-cylinder diesel engine with around 26 horsepower, it features a Bosch mechanical fuel injection, a 3-speed transmission, and a top speed of approximately 13 mph (21 km/h). Additionally, the chassis, gearbox, and axle casings all seem to be in pretty good shape, according to the listing.
The tin work on the body is overall complete and straight, besides the many paint blemishes, which are to be expected. Aside from that, there’s some rust in the lower portion of the wings.
All the tires and inner tubes are new, as are the oils, filters, and some of the pipe work. The tractor can also boast about its new headlamps and trailer-style tail lamps. However, one of the things needing attention is the instrumentation, most of which is worn out and illegible at this point.
The tractor is currently located in Italy, so shipping costs will probably be more than the tractor itself. Speaking of costs, this 1962 Lamborghini 1R is a bargain priced at just €1,000, which amounts to roughly $1,040. It’s currently listed on Car And Classic, with around 3 days to go and a single, solitary bid.