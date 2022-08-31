Abandoned Property With Everything Left Behind Has Vans and Trucks Hiding in the Bushes

More on this:

1 Abandoned, Mysterious Farmhouse Has a Massive Classic Car Graveyard

2 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Gets Saved After 27 Years in a Barn, Still Runs and Drives

3 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Spent 44 Years in a Barn, V8 Refuses To Die

4 1938 Buick Comes Out of the Barn After 30 Years, It's an All-Original Survivor

5 Big Barns Open Up To Reveal Car Collection Hidden for 60 Years, WW2 Torpedo Included