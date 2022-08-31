Abandoned Property With Everything Left Behind Has Vans and Trucks Hiding in the Bushes

Derelict cars are usually associated with barns and junkyards, but many of them have also been left to rot away on abandoned properties. And this one has been left behind for so long that they've been reclaimed by nature.
Documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," this somewhat mysterious property is located somewhere in Britain. Seemingly abandoned in a hurry, it's still packed with belongings and all sorts of vehicles. The latter are spread across a field nearby except for a couple of tractors, and they're really difficult to spot.
The explorer eventually stumbles across an old Ford Transit van with vegetation growing inside the cabin. A first-generation model (1965-1977), it's been retired a really long time ago with only 34,000 miles (54,718 km) on the odo. Unless this vehicle was actually driven 134,000 miles (215,652 km), that's an impressively low figure for a hauler.
The second commercial vehicle abandoned here is one you don't see very often. I'm talking about a Sherpa truck. Produced by British Leyland from 1974 to 1982, it was also offered as a van and came with small-displacement gasoline and diesel engines under the hood. Needless to say, the Sherpa is mostly unknown outside the U.K.
Then there's another truck buried deep in the woods. I haven't been able to identify it, but the door includes an important clue as to what this place was before it was left behind: a nursery. While far from spectacular, this truck has a crazy amount of spider web inside the cabin. Talk about being reclaimed by nature.
The property is also home to a few tractors, including a pair of Massey Fergusons. Finally, they also discovered a second-generation Ford Granada. I am, of course, talking about the European version and not the American compact that arrived in showrooms around the same time as a replacement for the Maverick.
Sadly, all these vehicles are too far gone to be saved and restored, but they're cool time capsules if you're into derelict machinery. Check them out in the video below.
