The MK-V Is One of the Most Tech-Filled Farming Tractors Around: It's Even Autonomous

Yes, we'll be talking about a tractor, precisely the kind you'd see on a ranch or in the middle of a field, working hard, doing what tractors do best. However, I wouldn't be taking time off your hands just to discuss any old tractor; the MK-V is top-of-the-line and possibly comes across as more advanced than the vehicle you currently drive.
Before I go on about an electronic farmhand and what it can do for you if you own a farm or work the fields, it should help to know a bit about the hearts and minds behind this creation, Monarch Tractor. This crew initially began as a start-up, and after landing a $61 million deal, they quickly got to work and delivered the machine they promised, and oh, what a machine.
Folks, we're looking at an all-electric wheat-picker that can operate for up to 10 hours or more, features a peak output of 70 hp, and a recharge time of up to six hours. Why is this a big deal? Oh, you're going to love this. Based on information published in a report carried out by the International Council for Clean Transportation (ICCT), the "best-in-class E.U. tractor-trailer" came across burning up 29.9 liters (7.89 gallons) of fuel over the course of 100 kilometers (62 miles). The U.S. isn't very far behind on these numbers either, showing up to the game with a consumption of 30.1 liters (7.95 gallons) per 100 kilometers (62 miles).
Diving deeper into all that is this wonderful bucket of bolts, there's a whole lot of magic you can't see. Luckily, the MK-V can see you, so your safety isn't at any risk. I mean to say that there are an array of sensors, circuit boards, chips, and software that allows the MK-V to "scout" everything in its path and even behind it and identify objects, be they standing still or in motion.
Remember, this is a tool to be used on a farm, so part of what it can do is analyze a smorgasbord of information that, sometimes, isn't visible to the human eye. Yes, the MK-V can analyze soil and plant moisture levels, assess pest encroachment, and even identify issues in roots and/or fruits, signaling when things are nice and ripe or how you need them to be for the business you carry out. Oh, and of course, you get detailed reports of it all.
Now, it's not over, either. Just this year, Monarch Tractor shook hands with Hon Hai (Foxconn) to put the MK-V into "full-rate production" by Q1 of 2023. Oh, and all of this is happening in the heart of the U.S. at Foxconn's Ohio facility; 6.2 million square feet of hardware, strong hands, bright brains, and a will to change how we farm and nourish ourselves.
Listen, for someone like myself, who grew up plowing fields with a horse and cutting down corn with a sickle, putting up fencing with a hammer and nail, and picking fruits with a burlap sack, this stuff is pretty amazing; that's all I have to say about that. As a mic drop, this thing is autonomous, and a driver is only optional.
