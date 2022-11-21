1968 Shelby Mustang GT350 Sitting for 40 Years Is an All-Original Barn Find

More on this:

1 Barn Find Gold: Mazda RX-7 With 8K Miles Gets First Wash in 23 Years

2 Mildred, the Mysterious, Abandoned 1965 Morris Minor 1000, Is Back in the Spotlight

3 1970 AMC AMX Parked for 40 Years Is a Big Bad Blue Time Capsule

4 1968 Chevrolet Corvair Found in a Barn With Big Surprises Inside and Outside

5 1958 Chevrolet Impala Sees Daylight After Decades in Storage, Bad News Under the Hood