1968 Chevrolet Found in a Barn With Big Surprises Inside and Outside

The Corvair wasn’t necessarily the most popular Chevrolet model during the ‘60s, and this makes perfect sense given nameplates like Impala, Chevelle, and Corvette spearheaded the company’s sales.
But on the other hand, customers who didn’t want more than a fancy ride to the supermarket still found the Corvair intriguing, despite the low-power engines that were used by the GM brand.
As a result, the Corvair still managed to build a solid fanbase in the United States, and at some level, it remains a pretty cool classic car that many wouldn’t mind driving occasionally these days.
Enter this 1968 example that has recently been pulled from a barn.
While no information has been offered on the place where this car has been sitting, the 1968 Corvair is a bag of mixed news.
First and foremost, the overall condition of the Corvair is much better than expected, especially considering the long time of sitting. There’s indeed some rust here and there, but other than that, it’s a solid vehicle that wouldn’t necessarily require plenty of work in terms of metal.
The mix of good and bad news continues on the powerplant front. While the engine compartment looks really impressive, the 164ci unit that was supposed to put the wheel in motion comes in a pretty bad shape. As it turns out, the engine no longer starts and runs, but eBay seller steelponyrides4u says it turns over by hand. Whether or not the 110-horsepower unit can still be saved is something that requires a full and professional inspection though.
The convertible looks to be a rather intriguing project for someone looking for a classic daily driver, but to get a clearer picture of everything, an in-person inspection is a must. The Corvair is ready to go for $3,900, but other offers would be considered as well.
