KAMM 912c Is Ready for Production: Order Books Are Open, Won't Come Cheap

The KAMM 912c builds on a customer-supplied or KAMM-acquired Porsche 912 and then gets turned into a modernized vehicle that represents the company founder's vision on what the ultimate 912 can be. The idea was to have a vehicle capable of offering a thrilling drive without straying too far from its character.The result weighs less than 750 kilograms (ca. 1,653 lbs.), but provides 170 metric horsepower reliably from its four-cylinder motor developed with JPS Aircooled. The new-found pace of the vehicle is matched with a set of upgraded brakes all-round, an upgraded suspension, and a set of bespoke wheels with adequately sized tires. The interior has been completely redesigned while respecting its roots.The project has been continuously refined after receiving feedback from a select group of automotive journalists in the UK. As a result of that, as well as of internal development made by the Hungarian company, the vehicle comes with a set of revised gearbox ratios.Inside, the driver will find a set of new gauges made by Smiths, which are linked to a revised electrical system that works with a Life Racing. Customers can opt for electronic fuel injection, as well as for 5-bolt wheels instead of the center lock ones offered as standard. The Lexan windows are scratch-proof and provide extra safety in the unfortunate event of an accident or an attempted theft.Other modern technology injections (see what I did there?) include an electronic semi-active suspension and a switchable exhaust for enhanced noise control. It can be had with air conditioning, four seats, a sound system, a trimmed luggage area, and various other elements.If you want to get one of these for yourself, you should know that it is priced at EUR 325,000 (ca. $333,172) and that bespoke specifications can be made on request. It is not clear if the conversion price is the same with or without a donor Porsche 912 . We do know that bespoke orders will come with a dedicated quote. In other words, getting something custom that is based on the KAMM 912c will be more expensive than the mentioned price, as is normal.