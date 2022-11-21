KAMM 912c Is Ready for Production: Order Books Are Open, Won't Come Cheap

Remember KAMM Manufaktur? Well, their 912c, which is a restomodded Porsche 912, has concluded prototype development and the first customer-bound unit was sent into production. The first one will reach its American customer in 2023, and it is now in the process of preparation for delivery.
The KAMM 912c builds on a customer-supplied or KAMM-acquired Porsche 912 and then gets turned into a modernized vehicle that represents the company founder's vision on what the ultimate 912 can be. The idea was to have a vehicle capable of offering a thrilling drive without straying too far from its character.
The result weighs less than 750 kilograms (ca. 1,653 lbs.), but provides 170 metric horsepower reliably from its four-cylinder motor developed with JPS Aircooled. The new-found pace of the vehicle is matched with a set of upgraded brakes all-round, an upgraded suspension, and a set of bespoke wheels with adequately sized tires. The interior has been completely redesigned while respecting its roots.
The project has been continuously refined after receiving feedback from a select group of automotive journalists in the UK. As a result of that, as well as of internal development made by the Hungarian company, the vehicle comes with a set of revised gearbox ratios.
Inside, the driver will find a set of new gauges made by Smiths, which are linked to a revised electrical system that works with a Life Racing ECU. Customers can opt for electronic fuel injection, as well as for 5-bolt wheels instead of the center lock ones offered as standard. The Lexan windows are scratch-proof and provide extra safety in the unfortunate event of an accident or an attempted theft.
Other modern technology injections (see what I did there?) include an electronic semi-active suspension and a switchable exhaust for enhanced noise control. It can be had with air conditioning, four seats, a sound system, a trimmed luggage area, and various other elements.
If you want to get one of these for yourself, you should know that it is priced at EUR 325,000 (ca. $333,172) and that bespoke specifications can be made on request. It is not clear if the conversion price is the same with or without a donor Porsche 912. We do know that bespoke orders will come with a dedicated quote. In other words, getting something custom that is based on the KAMM 912c will be more expensive than the mentioned price, as is normal.
