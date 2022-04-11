1969 Porsche 912 Is a Barn Find Discovered After 40 Years, Original Engine Still Around

Produced for just 5 years between 1965 and 1969, the Porsche 912 briefly returned in 1976 as the 912E, though its production included only a little over 2,000 units.
The original generation, however, was a lot more successful, with the German manufacturer building approximately 30,000 coupes during the 5 years on the market.
One of these Porsche 912 models is about to receive a second chance after spending no more, no less than 4 decades in storage.
That’s right, this coupe has been sitting in a barn for 40 years, with eBay seller drola964 explaining the car continues to sport the original Slate Gray paint.
At a quick inspection, this 912 doesn’t seem to exhibit any critical metal problems. Sure, there’s the typical rust, which kind of makes sense after so many years in storage, with the passenger side rocker panel requiring more extensive work in this regard.
Obviously, this Porsche requires nothing more than a full restoration, and at first glance, this is a totally doable project. Not only that the car seems complete, but the original 4-cylinder engine is still around. The seller says the unit is no longer in the car, but it’s still part of the sale.
The Porsche 912 was offered with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine rated at just 102 horsepower, whereas the 912E was available with a 2.0-liter unit producing 90 horsepower.
Is this Porsche 912 worth a full restoration? At first glance, it is, but it all comes down to the selling price as well. The seller hopes they can get no less than $25,000 for the car, which at some level makes sense given finding an all-original 912 these days isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds.
However, the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone out there has another deal in mind. The vehicle is parked in Florida if you want to see it in person.
