Confirmed: The Lamborghini Aventador's Successor Has Two Electric Motors

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Huracan Flirts With Peugeot 206, Cue the Benny Hill Music

2 Can the Lamborghini Urus Performante Impress an Ex-Top Gear Co-Host?

3 Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend Movie Is Not Worthy of the Lamborghini Name

4 Highly Sought-After 1962 Lamborghini 1R Tractor Is Dirt Cheap, Could Be Yours

5 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Enters Liberty Walk Mode Using Countless Mouse Clicks