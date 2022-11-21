Confirmed: The Lamborghini Aventador's Successor Has Two Electric Motors

The Aventador entered production in 2011, replacing the long-running Murcielago. A grand total of 11,465 examples of the breed were produced, making it Lamborghini’s best-selling V12 flagship. The yet-to-be-named successor, therefore, has a lot of high expectations to meet.
We’ve known since time immemorial that a hybrid-assisted powertrain is under development. Former chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani, who currently holds the role of vice prez of motorsport, even praised the e-AWD setup of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Reading between the lines, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese decided on a plug-in system with an electrified front axle instead of a drive shaft going to the front wheels.
A certain vid of a camouflaged prototype further confirmed a dual-clutch transmission rather than an automated manual with a needlessly pompous name, a change that Lamborghini should have made with the Aventador. Lest we forget, Ferrari had a dual-clutch setup in the 458 Italia. What’s more, the Volkswagen Group could’ve leveraged its DSGs and PDKs.
We also know that we’re dealing with 12 cylinders and natural aspiration, with the successor’s engine described as a brand-new design. Capable of spinning to at least 8,500 revolutions per minute based on the featured photograph, the all-new powerplant is joined by at least two electric motors, dubbed “Rear EM” and “Front EM” on the monitor located on the passenger side. “EKK” stands for electric air-conditioning compressor, whereas “HVPTC” is the acronym for high-voltage positive temperature coefficient heater.
The digital cluster shows nearly 6,700 kilometers (10,783 miles) on the clock, as well as a warning message regarding the rear aero system. Based on the rear end’s design, we’re dealing with a McLaren 765LT-style rear air brake that deploys under braking to create a bit more downforce.
Equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, the long-awaited heir apparent is also rocking an EV icon on its instrument cluster, referring to the car’s EV mode. Just above it, you can notice a symbol for a charging station.
Last but certainly not least, what kind of resources should we expect from this fellow? The Aventador-based Sian flaunts 808 horsepower and 561 pound-foot (720 Nm), whereas the V8-engined SF90 Stradale improves on those figures to 986 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm). Given that even the V6-engined 296 produces 818 ponies and 546 pound-foot (740 Nm), Lamborghini will either match or exceed the SF90’s ratings.
A certain vid of a camouflaged prototype further confirmed a dual-clutch transmission rather than an automated manual with a needlessly pompous name, a change that Lamborghini should have made with the Aventador. Lest we forget, Ferrari had a dual-clutch setup in the 458 Italia. What’s more, the Volkswagen Group could’ve leveraged its DSGs and PDKs.
We also know that we’re dealing with 12 cylinders and natural aspiration, with the successor’s engine described as a brand-new design. Capable of spinning to at least 8,500 revolutions per minute based on the featured photograph, the all-new powerplant is joined by at least two electric motors, dubbed “Rear EM” and “Front EM” on the monitor located on the passenger side. “EKK” stands for electric air-conditioning compressor, whereas “HVPTC” is the acronym for high-voltage positive temperature coefficient heater.
The digital cluster shows nearly 6,700 kilometers (10,783 miles) on the clock, as well as a warning message regarding the rear aero system. Based on the rear end’s design, we’re dealing with a McLaren 765LT-style rear air brake that deploys under braking to create a bit more downforce.
Equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes, the long-awaited heir apparent is also rocking an EV icon on its instrument cluster, referring to the car’s EV mode. Just above it, you can notice a symbol for a charging station.
Last but certainly not least, what kind of resources should we expect from this fellow? The Aventador-based Sian flaunts 808 horsepower and 561 pound-foot (720 Nm), whereas the V8-engined SF90 Stradale improves on those figures to 986 horsepower and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm). Given that even the V6-engined 296 produces 818 ponies and 546 pound-foot (740 Nm), Lamborghini will either match or exceed the SF90’s ratings.