1965 Ford Mustang Stored for 40 Years Is a Rangoon Red Gem With 1964 1/2 Goodies

More on this:

1 1965 Ford Mustang Owned by a Famous Company Hides a Small Change

2 Barn-Find 1965 Ford Mustang Has the Full Package: One Owner, All Original, Perfect 10

3 This 1965 Ford Mustang Has Been Collecting Dust for Too Long, V8 Muscle Up in Top Shape

4 Former Mustang Show Winner Now Cheaper Than Its Newest Heir

5 K-Code 1965 Mustang Owned by Gary Thomas Goes on Sale, Priced Accordingly