1965 Ford Mustang Stored for 40 Years Is a Rangoon Red Gem With 1964 1/2 Goodies

Are you in the market for an early 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang and you're having trouble finding one? Well, here's a 1965 version that was built so early in the model year that it still has a lot of 1964 1/2 parts on it. On top of that, it's a numbers-matching survivor still wearing its original paint.
Located in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, this fastback spent a whopping 40 years in storage. That's enough time for a classic to go to waste, but this 'Stang was lucky enough to get a concrete floor underneath and a solid roof over its "head." And as the photos show, it's in fantastic condition for a vehicle that's been off the road for so long.
Sure, it has a few metal patches riveted in the usual rust-prone spots and the paint has lost its original luster, but the Rangoon Red finish still screams for attention. Not too shabby for a coating that's been applied almost 60 years ago as of 2022.
But what about those 1964 1/2 goodies that come with it? Well, it's quite the long list, starting with the hood and the beveled headlamp bezels. It also features black hood hinges, early door handles and window cranks, as well as black window fuzzies.
And there's even better news coming from under the hood. Not only because this Mustang has a numbers-matching powerplant, but also because the mill in question is an A-code 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8, which means it has a four-barrel carburetor and cranks out 225 horsepower and 305 pound-feet (414 Nm) of torque. Or at least it did when it was new.
While it may not seem like a lot, the A-code was the second-most powerful V8 available in the Mustang until 1967, surpassed only by the HiPo version that was good for 271 horsepower. But does it still run after all those years?
Well, the seller says he spent $30,000 in parts and labor to get the Mustang running again, but the V8 gave up after only a few rides. He suspects an issue with a connecting rod or the valvetrain and recommends an engine rebuild. That's not something you want to hear when buying a classic, but I should point out that this Mustang has 140,000 miles (225,308 km) on the clock. So even though it spent 40 years in storage, it got a lot of time on the road before that.
The pony car comes with "a lot of documentation about where it was sold originally and who owned it" and the ad includes a very long of new parts that were installed on the car. eBay seller "bartfetches" wants $28,000 for the Mustang, which is less than what he paid to get it running again. You also have the option to make an offer. For reference, the average value of a 1965 Mustang in Good condition is about $25,000.
