Fox Body Mustang Restomod Fans Need to Make a CGI Choice: Silver or Light Blue?

Everyone is currently talking about the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang and the fate of its two main rivals. But that’s mostly in the real world.
Over across the digital realm, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery – with a Fox Body twist. So, after quite a big bundle of wishful thinking ideas, now it’s time for yet another upcoming design-build project.
The third generation of the iconic Ford Mustang premiered back in 1978 after a rather ‘fugly’ second iteration that ultimately insured its survival throughout the hardships of the ‘Malaise era.’ Produced for the 1979 to 1993 model years, the so-called Fox Body (due to the name of its underlying platform) went through several alterations during its lifespan, making it quite easy to recognize.
Additionally, although it elicited quite a bit of love/hate reactions, it has grown to have a big cult following among Ford enthusiasts. Some of them want the Fox Body goodies even today, albeit with a little bit of fresh, contemporary technical DNA. Such is probably the case here, as well, although no further details are given on the upcoming build.
Instead, the pixel master seeks our aid in selecting a color for the project, with the options narrowed down to just a couple – a timeless shade of light gray/silver along with an interesting light blue hue. By the way, although it keeps the classic Fox Body allure, it is also quite clear from the illustrations that we are dealing with a feisty restomod.
Of course, the clear giveaways consist of the bulging hood, the refreshed aerodynamic elements (including a big ducktail spoiler, a nice rear air extractor, and more), the lowered stance, plus the cool set of light bronze BBS aftermarket wheels covering the red-painted brake calipers and the performance brake system.
