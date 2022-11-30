1966 Ford Mustang Looks Sad Abandoned on the Side of the Road

The engine lineup available on the 1966 Mustang was virtually unchanged from the previous year. The base unit was the all-new 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder, which was introduced by Ford specifically to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) straight-six offered on the 1964 1/2 pony.
When it comes to V8s, Ford ditched the 260 (4.3-liter) and went all-in on 289 (4.7-liter) small blocks, this time offered in multiple configurations. The top version of the 289 was the HiPo configuration, and it developed over 270 horsepower.
The Mustang that you see in the photos, and which is now fighting for a second chance to get back to the road, is also powered by a 200. And according to eBay seller mopedsports5, the six-cylinder continues to turn over by hand.
Needless to say, a six-cylinder Mustang isn’t necessarily the most sought-after pony, but on the other hand, it could very well serve as the foundation of a restomod project, especially if another engine is around.
Nevertheless, given this Mustang still flexes the original straight-six unit, it could very well be restored to factory specifications as well. It would certainly make for an eye-catchy daily driver or even a collectible if the restoration job is top-notch.
As you can easily tell from the provided images, this Mustang has clearly been sitting for a while, and despite no information being provided on the condition of the metal, don’t expect any good news on this front. The floors and the trunk have already been invaded by rust, so be ready for serious patching.
The Mustang has already caught the attention of many people out there, and given it’s sold without a reserve, there’s no doubt it’ll find a new home at the end of the auction. The top bid at the time of writing is just $780, but the digital fight is scheduled to close in approximately 6 days.
