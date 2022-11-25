1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Rocks a 351ci Cobra Jet V8 and Other Tasty Mods for Just $45k

Currently, any Blue Oval enthusiast who does not feel up to Ford’s usual tardiness with first deliveries of popular nameplates has the option to ditch the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Mustang Dark Horse waiting list and go after a contemporary Mach 1 instead.
Sure, the rumored 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse output is of at least 500 ponies, but the “legendary American muscle” of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 also starts at $56,270 – which could be a lot more affordable than the top S650 offering. Plus, it still grants access to 470 hp, a rev-matching six-speed manual transmission, and 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT with Performance Pack Level 1.
That might be sweet, but solely for those who only have eyes for modern shenanigans. For lovers of classic Ford Mustang Mach 1 looks, meanwhile, we recommend checking out this listing of an alleged true vintage Mach 1. It is a 1971 Ford Mustang that now resides proudly in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors with sensible mileage on the odometer.
That reading would be 65,438 miles (aka 105,312 km), and this “tastefully modified” Light Pewter Metallic over a Black interior Ford Mustang Sportsroof will probably eat up even more miles during upcoming road trip adventures thanks to its former California residence and modern updates. The latter include, but are not stopping at aftermarket American Racing wheels, drilled Wilwood disc brakes, and sticky Nitto tires.
By the way, do look at the subtle interior and notice that something is amiss. That would be the Holley B&M shifter for the automatic transmission, which is hooked to the rear wheels and sends all the oomph provided by the 351ci Cobra Jet V8, which also has a few neat upgrades of its own.
Last, but certainly not least, we need to discuss the potential damage to the next owner’s bank account. Well, there is no uncomplicated way of putting it, so here it goes. The dealership has an online asking price of exactly $44,900! How does that sound to you?
