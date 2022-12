2024 Mustang Dark Horse Sketches Show Aggressive Design for Track-Focused Beast

A peek at a few of the #FordMustang Dark Horse design sketches ???? pic.twitter.com/7piVtcY2iv — Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) December 2, 2022

The Mustang had a pretty tumultuous course through the years, with some of the generations drifting away from the fast, careless attitude that we all know and love. Even the first generation , which we all think about as the greatest one, almost got off on the wrong foot, featuring a crummy inline-6 engine with at most mediocre performance. Ford corrected themselves quickly, shoving V8s under the hood, and all was well.As I said before, some generations weren’t, let's say, “deserving” of the Mustang name, offering downright bad performance in a car whose looks were too boring even for your grandpa. Fortunately, the last few iterations returned to their roots, and the last one, the S650, is no different.The seventh-gen Mustang will be the last one to feature a screaming V8, and that's sad. But don’t worry, as Ford made sure to give us a pretty damn good one. This generation will launch in 2024 and is set to feature the 5-liter (305 ci) Coyote V8 with even more power than before and an optional manual transmission. Ford also announced quite a few different options, among which we find the bad-ass Dark Horse variant.The Dark Horse is the track-focused version of the normal GT and comes with a lot of goodies to ensure amazing lap times. It will feature a 500 hp (506 ps) engine, a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed auto, lots of special aero, tuned suspension - you name it. Oh, and did I mention it will look amazing?Yes, this track beast will also turn a few heads courtesy of an aggressive design. From what we’ve seen up until now, it’s certainly a looker, and now, Ford Performance has released even more sketches on Twitter - and, as expected, it features big exhausts, wide stance, massive wheels, lips and side skirts, you know, everything you could imagine such a car to have.It’s sad that this is the last of a generation, the last of what we all grew to adore about the Mustang and American cars in general, but this one promises to be an amazing send-off, so let’s enjoy it while we can.