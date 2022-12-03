2024 Mustang Dark Horse Sketches Show Aggressive Design for Track-Focused Beast

The Ford Mustang cemented the American car culture into all of our petrol hearts. From the very first generation, launched in 1964, this pony car took over the masses, delivering great performance at affordable prices. After six generations of Mustangs, some really good, some really bad, Ford blessed us with the seventh generation, a last hurrah to the all-mighty American V8.
The Mustang had a pretty tumultuous course through the years, with some of the generations drifting away from the fast, careless attitude that we all know and love. Even the first generation, which we all think about as the greatest one, almost got off on the wrong foot, featuring a crummy inline-6 engine with at most mediocre performance. Ford corrected themselves quickly, shoving V8s under the hood, and all was well.
As I said before, some generations weren’t, let's say, “deserving” of the Mustang name, offering downright bad performance in a car whose looks were too boring even for your grandpa. Fortunately, the last few iterations returned to their roots, and the last one, the S650, is no different.
The seventh-gen Mustang will be the last one to feature a screaming V8, and that's sad. But don’t worry, as Ford made sure to give us a pretty damn good one. This generation will launch in 2024 and is set to feature the 5-liter (305 ci) Coyote V8 with even more power than before and an optional manual transmission. Ford also announced quite a few different options, among which we find the bad-ass Dark Horse variant.
The Dark Horse is the track-focused version of the normal GT and comes with a lot of goodies to ensure amazing lap times. It will feature a 500 hp (506 ps) engine, a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed auto, lots of special aero, tuned suspension - you name it. Oh, and did I mention it will look amazing?
Yes, this track beast will also turn a few heads courtesy of an aggressive design. From what we’ve seen up until now, it’s certainly a looker, and now, Ford Performance has released even more sketches on Twitter - and, as expected, it features big exhausts, wide stance, massive wheels, lips and side skirts, you know, everything you could imagine such a car to have.
It’s sad that this is the last of a generation, the last of what we all grew to adore about the Mustang and American cars in general, but this one promises to be an amazing send-off, so let’s enjoy it while we can.
A peek at a few of the #FordMustang Dark Horse design sketches ???? pic.twitter.com/7piVtcY2iv— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) December 2, 2022