Google Maps and Waze Misbehaving Again, Thank God We Have Apple Maps

Apple Maps is Apple’s big bet in the mapping services war, especially as it’s offered as the native solution on the iPhone. And yet, this doesn’t stop many people from switching to Google Maps and Waze, especially if they live outside the U.S., where big updates typically roll out at a really slow pace.
But sticking with Apple Maps for a little longer might actually be a good idea these days.
And it’s all because Google Maps and Waze are both misbehaving on CarPlay, causing freezing issues that nobody knows how to deal with.
The first time I noticed (and wrote about) navigation app problems on CarPlay was a few weeks ago, just after Apple released new software updates for the iPhone. Coincidentally or not, both Google Maps and Waze received new updates as well.
The new versions apparently don’t play nice together, with more and more users coming across occasional freezing that makes it impossible to use the navigation. Some claim their displays freeze every 10 minutes, even though everything appears to be working correctly in the background.
Someone says on reddit that going back to an earlier version of Google Maps brought things back to normal, and this seems to indicate that the one to blame is indeed the navigation app. Doing this on an iPhone, however, is only possible if you’ve previously created a backup where an older version of Google Maps was installed. App downgrades aren’t allowed on iPhones.
For the time being, no other workaround is known to exist, so the only solution appears to be going back to Apple Maps until a full fix goes live. The bigger problem is that it still isn’t clear who is the one that should resolve the glitch, especially as the issues showed up after the release of iOS 16.
A new iPhone software update is projected to land this week, so fingers crossed for the Google Maps and Waze glitches to be addressed once and for all.
