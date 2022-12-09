Waze Is Getting a New Feature That’ll Help Steal Users from Google Maps

More on this:

1 Google Merges Google Maps and Waze Teams, What’s Happening to Navigation Apps?

2 Goodbye, Google Maps: Waze Working on Major Update for Its Top Feature

3 Google Maps Now Sending Users in the Middle of Nowhere - That’s Why We Need Other Apps

4 Google Maps Sometimes the Only Option: Waze Navigation Suddenly Sounds Creepy, Literally

5 Waze Becomes the First Free Google Maps Alternative on Android Automotive