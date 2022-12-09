Waze Is Getting a New Feature That’ll Help Steal Users from Google Maps

Waze is often considered the number one alternative to Google Maps, and, from a navigation perspective, this is totally true.
Thanks to its crowdsourcing engine, Waze is an incredibly accurate application, as it’s always in the know about what’s happening on the road. Based on aggregate data and the reports sent by users, Waze can easily determine the fastest route to a destination, then provide guidance, as well as alerts, to make the time you spend behind the wheel as safe and predictable as possible.
Now Waze is working on a new feature that’ll lure more Google Maps users and make them think about a potential switch.
The company has confirmed that it’s working on vehicle profiles in Waze, a feature that would essentially give users the option to have different settings according to their vehicles.
Here’s why this is such an important addition.
For instance, just imagine that you typically drive a car to work, but every now and then, you also ride a motorcycle. Waze comes with dedicated settings that allow you to configure the vehicle and fuel type, so theoretically, the app should provide appropriate routing.
At the same time, depending on your vehicle, you could go for even more different settings. For example, when riding a motorcycle, you might want to avoid highways, so by setting a different vehicle profile in Waze, having all your settings at a one-tap distance would finally be possible.
In other words, Waze would introduce different profile settings for each vehicle, and while the company hasn’t provided any specifics as to how the whole thing would work, it’s not difficult to figure this out. Most likely, Waze will allow users to configure vehicle profiles from settings, and when more than a single profile exists, it would display a selection screen just after launch.
This way, users will be able to select the vehicle profile they want to use before they set up the route to a destination, making the whole experience just as straightforward as possible.
For the time being, however, there’s no ETA as to when the Google-owned company is planning to release this feature to users out there. The Waze team only said that it’s working on a quick switch for vehicle profiles, but on the other hand, it hasn’t shared a specific release target for this update.
In the meantime, without vehicle profiles, the only way to do the whole thing is to manually change the settings every time you get behind the wheel. It takes time, and it certainly isn’t the most convenient option, but at the end of the day, it’s the only way to make sure that the Waze settings always align with the specifications of your vehicle.
