Waze Update to Include Another Feature Copied From Google Maps

Waze is a fantastic app, there’s no doubt about it, and if you use its navigation routing in a crowded city with bumper-to-bumper traffic, you probably know this already.
Its crowdsourcing engine really helps find the zones struggling with heavy traffic and then guide you around it, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that Waze no longer needs further improvements.
It does, and one way to understand where the application requires further polishing is to look at the feature lineup of long-time rival Google Maps.
And as it turns out, that’s precisely what the team working on Waze is doing right now, as one of the latest ideas added to the roadmap is based on a feature that’s already live in Google Maps.
Waze will soon get trip statistics, something that originally debuted in Google Maps but has since been updated with a “welcome” screen when finishing the navigation. In other words, when you’ll arrive at the destination, Waze will provide an overview of the journey with information like the time you spent driving, the distance, and other useful tidbits, some of that could be related to the number of reports you sent.
Certainly, Waze can further evolve the trip statistics screen from the current implementation in Google Maps and adapt it to its own experience, especially as users are encouraged to contribute with their own traffic reports when getting behind the wheel.
The trip statistics can therefore be used to show more information related to the contribution of every driver to Waze, eventually serving as an incentive to become a member of the community.
For the time being, however, the new feature is only on the roadmap, so you really shouldn’t hold your breath for it. The company hasn’t shared an ETA for the trip statistics either, so expect more news on this front at some point in 2023 when the status of the feature should be updated to “in the works.”
