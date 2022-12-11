Google Maps Rival Gets a Major Update With Two Features We All Need

Finding a worthy Google Maps alternative isn’t necessarily difficult, as there are plenty of navigation apps out there, but if you’re looking for a really advanced solution, there’s no doubt TomTom’s software should be among the first apps you check out.
TomTom GO Navigation isn’t completely free, but it’s still one of the navigation apps that excel in almost every regard.
Furthermore, the updates that it receives on iPhone and Android typically enhance the experience with the app even more, and this is precisely the case with version 3.4 on the App Store.
The new update comes with two new important features.
The first of them is support for avoiding a part of the route. Whenever TomTom GO Navigation suggests a certain route, you can launch the instruction panel and just tap the next button to skip a specific part. TomTom GO Navigation should then re-calculate the route to the user-defined destination without the part you skipped.
This obviously comes in handy when you don’t want to drive on certain routes for various reasons, such as poor road surfaces, potholes, construction zones, and so on.
The second feature is the ability to plan routes in TomTom GO Navigation and then save them on your device. In other words, you can set up a route to a certain destination at home and then store it on the mobile device. When you get behind the wheel, just pull the smartphone, fire up TomTom’s software, and look for the saved route. This way, you’re saving time with the route customization that you typically do after getting into the car.
You can get the new features on your device by simply updating the software from the App Store on your iPhone, but keep in mind that TomTom GO Navigation is only available for a fee. The monthly subscription costs $3.99, while the yearly plan can be yours for $19.99.
