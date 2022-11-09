Google Maps and Waze Broken After Apple Update, “CarPlay Is Better Than Android Auto”

Apple rarely talks about the problems its users are hitting following software updates, but in the case of iOS 16, it looks like there’s a lot the company has to fix. So while many people claim CarPlay is better than Android Auto, the occasional bugs users come across claim otherwise.
At least on the CarPlay front, that is, as apps that are broken down following the installation of iOS 16 become a lot more common these days.
In my case, CarPlay occasionally fails to launch on the first attempt, so I have to disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to the head unit in my car to restore the connection. This typically happens when I first turn the engine early in the morning, with everything then working properly throughout the day.
Black screens are also becoming something we have to live with, and now I’m seeing more reports that users are struggling with this problem in more and more apps.
The latest complaints on this front come from Google Maps and Waze users, who explain here on reddit that their navigation apps sometimes end up with a black screen on CarPlay. It’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, but previously, Spotify has been suffering from the very same glitch.
As I said earlier, Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on a glitch that’s apparently getting more widespread, and I personally don’t expect the company to say anything about it anyway.
One fix that could bring things back to normal is to disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to the head unit every time the black screen happens. What I noticed is that sometimes the black screen can be avoided by launching Google Maps and Waze on the iPhone before connecting it to the head unit to launch CarPlay.
At this point, it’s hard to tell if a fix is coming, but what’s certain is that this behavior didn’t exist before the release of iOS 16, so maybe Apple should look into the whole thing to see if there’s something that needs to be fixed.
In my case, CarPlay occasionally fails to launch on the first attempt, so I have to disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to the head unit in my car to restore the connection. This typically happens when I first turn the engine early in the morning, with everything then working properly throughout the day.
Black screens are also becoming something we have to live with, and now I’m seeing more reports that users are struggling with this problem in more and more apps.
The latest complaints on this front come from Google Maps and Waze users, who explain here on reddit that their navigation apps sometimes end up with a black screen on CarPlay. It’s not exactly clear what’s causing the whole thing, but previously, Spotify has been suffering from the very same glitch.
As I said earlier, Apple has so far remained tight-lipped on a glitch that’s apparently getting more widespread, and I personally don’t expect the company to say anything about it anyway.
One fix that could bring things back to normal is to disconnect and reconnect the iPhone to the head unit every time the black screen happens. What I noticed is that sometimes the black screen can be avoided by launching Google Maps and Waze on the iPhone before connecting it to the head unit to launch CarPlay.
At this point, it’s hard to tell if a fix is coming, but what’s certain is that this behavior didn’t exist before the release of iOS 16, so maybe Apple should look into the whole thing to see if there’s something that needs to be fixed.