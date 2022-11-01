Next iPhone Update to Include a Feature Many Users Might Fail to Notice

While the adoption of CarPlay is on the rise, especially as more vehicle manufacturers equip their models with Apple’s system, not everybody is willing to invest extra in such capabilities.
Furthermore, a solid share of drivers out there currently owns a car that doesn’t have CarPlay in the first place, and given the cost of an upgrade is significant, it’s pretty clear they aren’t necessarily interested in such a thing.
Most of these drivers use Bluetooth to listen to music and make phone calls through their car stereo systems, and this is why Apple has started the work on a little feature that comes in super handy but which many people might actually miss.
The Bluetooth media control UI is being refreshed with a car icon that’s displayed right on the lock screen of the iPhone whenever the connection is established. In other words, if you use Bluetooth to listen to music while you are behind the wheel, your iPhone should display a car icon on the lock screen, therefore letting you know where the audio will play.
While it seems to be just a minor thing added to iOS, it’s actually a pretty important feature for drivers, as you can easily tell from the lock screen when the Bluetooth connection to the car’s stereo is established. And, of course, you’ll always know where the song is playing without having to look for more information in the Settings screen of the smartphone.
Worth knowing, however, is that iOS isn’t capable of automatically determining if a certain stereo system is installed in a car. In other words, you’ll have to go to the Bluetooth settings and select the vehicle option in the Bluetooth profile installed on the device.
The new feature will go live on all iPhones with the release of iOS 16.2, which is expected to go live at some point in mid-December.
