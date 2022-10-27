Highly Anticipated Waze Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay

While Waze is one of the most popular navigation apps out there, it rarely receives major updates, with most of the new versions bringing minor refinements and additional polishing.
But the update to version 4.88, which is now available for iPhone users (and therefore for CarPlay as well), might be more important than what the changelog seems to suggest.
Let’s take everything one at a time to see why this is quite a critical Waze update.
First and foremost, it’s important to know that Apple recently released a major iOS update to the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 is the biggest operating system update in 12 months, and in many cases, it brought changes that caused new struggles for apps running on iPhones.
Waze is one of them, as users who updated their devices to the latest version of iOS ended up struggling with overheating issues when the app was running on their iPhones. This occurred on various models, and at first glance, it required a software update with bug fixes and additional optimizations for iOS 16.
Waze, on the other hand, has never been in a rush to push critical updates to users. And the company didn’t make an exception this time either.
The update to version 4.87 was released in mid-September, and since then, the company has remained rather tight-lipped on any new pack of improvements that would prepare Waze for iOS 16. The new update to version 4.88 is now live, and presumably, it also resolves the overheating bug we talked about earlier.
As far as the Google-owned company is concerned, this update only resolves a bug that allows users to view and customize the planned drives from the calendar. So if you’ve been struggling with this feature, updating to the most recent version of Waze should, at least theoretically, resolve the glitch once and for all.
Let’s take everything one at a time to see why this is quite a critical Waze update.
First and foremost, it’s important to know that Apple recently released a major iOS update to the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 is the biggest operating system update in 12 months, and in many cases, it brought changes that caused new struggles for apps running on iPhones.
Waze is one of them, as users who updated their devices to the latest version of iOS ended up struggling with overheating issues when the app was running on their iPhones. This occurred on various models, and at first glance, it required a software update with bug fixes and additional optimizations for iOS 16.
Waze, on the other hand, has never been in a rush to push critical updates to users. And the company didn’t make an exception this time either.
The update to version 4.87 was released in mid-September, and since then, the company has remained rather tight-lipped on any new pack of improvements that would prepare Waze for iOS 16. The new update to version 4.88 is now live, and presumably, it also resolves the overheating bug we talked about earlier.
As far as the Google-owned company is concerned, this update only resolves a bug that allows users to view and customize the planned drives from the calendar. So if you’ve been struggling with this feature, updating to the most recent version of Waze should, at least theoretically, resolve the glitch once and for all.