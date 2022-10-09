CarPlay Looks Ridiculous If You Check Out This Custom iPad Upgrade

The adoption of CarPlay is on the rise at a time when Apple is planning a massive overhaul that would take place in late 2023.
The new-generation CarPlay would take over all the displays in the car, therefore providing a substantially upgraded experience that sports deeper integration into the vehicle.
Until this happens, however, the standard version of CarPlay does its job very well, even though it comes with plenty of restrictions that many people absolutely hate.
Fortunately, there’s a way around these limitations, though they involve getting rid of CarPlay completely.
Soundman Car Audio has recently demonstrated on YouTube a custom dash mod built for a 2012 Chevy Avalanche that provides the driver with the full Apple experience. To do this, he installed a custom dash build that has enough room for an 11-inch iPad Air.
Obviously, the tablet can be easily removed and then put back into place whenever you need it, while the kit also includes a connector to keep it charged while driving.
The main reason for replacing CarPlay with a full iPad is the access to the entire app ecosystem available for Apple users. CarPlay itself is limited to apps that are specifically optimized for the driving experience, so you essentially have to stick with navigation apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, and a few other third-party tools that make sense in a car.
An iPad, on the other hand, has many other benefits, including the larger screen and the support for any app in the App Store. For instance, you can also install Netflix, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t use it while driving. But for those times when you are waiting to pick up the kids from school, this little app comes in just handy, as it’s a great way to make the wait much easier.
Until this happens, however, the standard version of CarPlay does its job very well, even though it comes with plenty of restrictions that many people absolutely hate.
Fortunately, there’s a way around these limitations, though they involve getting rid of CarPlay completely.
Soundman Car Audio has recently demonstrated on YouTube a custom dash mod built for a 2012 Chevy Avalanche that provides the driver with the full Apple experience. To do this, he installed a custom dash build that has enough room for an 11-inch iPad Air.
Obviously, the tablet can be easily removed and then put back into place whenever you need it, while the kit also includes a connector to keep it charged while driving.
The main reason for replacing CarPlay with a full iPad is the access to the entire app ecosystem available for Apple users. CarPlay itself is limited to apps that are specifically optimized for the driving experience, so you essentially have to stick with navigation apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, and a few other third-party tools that make sense in a car.
An iPad, on the other hand, has many other benefits, including the larger screen and the support for any app in the App Store. For instance, you can also install Netflix, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t use it while driving. But for those times when you are waiting to pick up the kids from school, this little app comes in just handy, as it’s a great way to make the wait much easier.