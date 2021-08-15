This 2018 Silverado Custom iPad Dash Mod Makes Regular CarPlay Look Ridiculous

Solar Orbiter Sees Venus Rising From Really Close, Planet Looks Like an Eclipsed Sun

While both Android Auto and CarPlay come in incredibly handy, especially as they mirror the phone interface on a larger screen in the car, therefore providing us with tools like navigation and media players, it’s also not a secret that the limitations they feature are sometimes really frustrating. 6 photos



But on the other hand, let’s be honest about it, watching a video while parked or waiting to pick up your kids from school is something many of us would like to do, so with all the limitations in place, sticking with the small screen of our phones is pretty much the single option.



Fortunately, there are other ways to unleash the full iOS power in your car, and it doesn’t always come down to jailbreaking the iPhone.



A custom dash mod can provide you with access to the entire app ecosystem using a full tablet, so at the end of the day, you’re not only getting rid of all the limitations implemented by the parent company but also installing a high-quality screen.



This is what



The best of all is not only the iPad can be removed but also that installing a custom dash mod doesn’t mean you’re blocking access to the OEM touch screen. When the iPad is undocked, everything is easily reachable, so you’re not losing anything but getting so much more.



Needless to say, building such a custom dash mod, especially if you want the premium looks, isn’t exactly an easy business, but you could still use an iPad instead of your head unit with a regular tablet holder if you don’t mind the barbarian setup.



