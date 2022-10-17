Google Maps Update Now Available on iPhone and CarPlay, New Features and Major Fixes

Google Maps continues to be a must-have application, not only on Android, where it’s the native solution whenever it comes to navigation software, but also on iOS.
For many people out there, this could be rather surprising, especially as iPhones do come with their own in-house Google Maps alternative. However, it’s not necessarily a surprise that Apple Maps is lagging behind its rival in terms of features and navigation experience, so this is why many iPhone owners end up installing Google Maps in the first place.
At the same time, the Mountain View-based search giant keeps refining Google Maps, and the latest update, which is available right now on iPhone and CarPlay, is just living proof in this regard.
Google Maps 6.40 comes with two important changes.
The first of them is the addition of lock screen widgets for devices running iOS 16. Announced a few days ago, this new feature allows users to add Google Maps widgets to the lock screen of iPhones updated to the latest version of the operating system.
The widgets can display traffic conditions and other information, but also provide one-tap access to favorite locations within Google Maps.
The second improvement seems to confirm the reliability of Google Maps on iOS 16. While Google hasn’t offered a detailed changelog on this front, Google Maps now seems to be better optimized for iOS 16 – before this update, the application occasionally failed to launch from the first attempt, so users needed to tap its icon once again for a second time.
No crashes seem to be occurring anymore, so Google Maps now feels at home on iOS 16 as well.
Needless to say, iPhone users running iOS 16 on their devices should install this latest version of Google Maps as soon as possible, no matter if they plan to use the widgets or not. The undisclosed fixes, however, are way more important for the overall experience with the app.
